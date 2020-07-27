Call of Duty Warzone is a fast-paced battle royale that retains much of the same robust gunplay and mechanics of the Call of Duty franchise. The game is a free-to-play title but has all the polish and value of a Triple-A game.

The battle royale genre is the most saturated genre currently, with multiple great titles coming out seemingly every other month. In a sea of similar battle royale games, Call of Duty Warzone has managed to create a lot of buzz.

In case you happen to enjoy the fast-paced gunplay of Call of Duty Warzone, here are some other games you might like.

5 of the best games like Call of Duty Warzone

5) Titanfall 2

Titanfall 2 is one of the most underrated titles of the last decade, and is an extremely fast-paced shooter with an emphasis on speed and mobility.

The gunplay is extremely responsive and demands the player to react quickly to any given situation, much like Call of Duty Warzone.

While the game does not have a Battle Royale mode, the single-player campaign and multiplayer are both great and can provide countless hours of great FPS action.

4) Destiny 2

The base game of Destiny 2, without the expansions, is a free-to-play title across many platforms. It might not have been the next Halo, as Bungie might have hoped, but it is still a great title.

Destiny 2 has some of the best gunplay and robust shooting mechanics. While the focus might not be on fast-paced combat, Destiny 2 feels as great as a shooter can.

3) Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Blackout

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 shipped without a single-player campaign, which drew the ire of a lot of the gaming community. However, Call of Duty Black Ops 4 had the incomparable Blackout mode.

Blackout is a Battle Royale mode that offers plenty in the way of fresh ideas and elements. The gunplay of the Call of Duty franchise is retained in the game, and feels as responsive as it should.

Blackout provided an excellent platform for Warzone to eventually build on, and create a robust Battle Royale mode.

2) Hyper Scape

Hyper Scape is Ubisoft's new Battle Royale that is yet to be confirmed for release on consoles, but the open beta is live now for the PC. The game is an extremely fast-paced Battle Royale that is relentlessly fast, and doesn't let up at any moment.

The standard Battle Royale usually involves looting for a while, and hopefully coming across enemies every couple of minutes or so. However, Hyper Scape puts you in a battle with an enemy player almost one after the other.

This makes Hyper Scape feel like an arena shooter. The fast pace and robust gunplay has made some players draw comparisons to Call of Duty Warzone.

1) Apex Legends

Apex Legends is Respawn Entertainment's Battle Royale set in the Titanfall universe. This fast-paced Battle Royale is a fresh new take on the standard Battle Royale.

Apex Legends has multiple unique characters to pick from, each with their own special set of abilities and powers. This adds another layer of complexity in the game, and makes for exciting minute-to-minute gameplay.

Call of Duty Warzone and Apex Legends are some of the best FPS Battle Royale games in the market today.