CrossFire is a famous free-to-play first-person shooter video game which has many game modes to offer its players. It is one of the most-played shooter games, fast-paced and known for its graphics and action.

If you are bored of playing CrossFire repeatedly, you can try out other titles that will give you the same action and thrill you are searching for.

Five best games like CrossFire

These are some of the best similar games:

Blacklight: Retribution

Blacklight: Retribution (Image Credits: Steam Community)

Like CrossFire, this game is also a first-person shooter. It has a cyberpunk backdrop, and you can choose from a variety of game types, like Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, and Domination.

This game is known for a cool game feature, named Hyper Reality Visor, which helps locate enemies and weapon depots through walls and other obstacles. Even though it is useable only for a short period, it does help in giving you a head’s up about your enemies.

Combat Arms

Combat Arms (Image Credits: F2P.com)

The gameplay of Combat Arms will surely remind you of CrossFire. You are required to complete the objectives assigned to level up.

There is an in-game currency known as Gear Points, which are useable to buy weapons and accessories. You can get this currency by levelling up, completing objectives and killing enemies.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (Image Credits: Crash Cat Studio)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare receives praise for its fast-paced and dynamic gameplay and brilliant visuals. This is why it can be compared to CrossFire, to a certain extent. Like other Call of Duty titles, this game is also played in the first-person perspective.

One of the cooler features of this game, Exo Cloak, allows you to become transparent. This feature is beneficial if you want to use stealth to fight off enemies. There are both single-player and multiplayer campaigns in the game.

Line of Sight

Line of Sight (Image Credits: Line of Sight - Wkidot)

This title is also a free-to-play, first-person shooter game like CrossFire. With a modern military setting, this game features interesting characters.

The best part of this game is that you can customise weapons the way you want to. The core of Line of Sight is about giving you a classic shooter experience, so if you love military-style games, you will like this one.

Black Squad

Black Squad (Image Credits: Steam)

Black Squad also has a military backdrop, where you have to kill enemies to get points. There are 48 maps and ten game modes available.

This game is great for both competitive and casual gameplay. If you are worried about the weapons that will be available, then stop, as there are over 85 firearms to choose from!