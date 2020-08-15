5 best games like Delta Force for PC

Delta Force is a first-person shooter and tactical game that has kept us busy shooting for hours! This video game series has made several fans over the years, and the military missions that it offers are definitely worth the hype.

If you’re looking to relive the assassinate or extract mode vibes that were made famous by Delta Force, then there are plenty of other games that you can try out.

Five best games like Delta Force for PC

Halo 4

Halo 4 (Image Credits: Microsoft)

One of the titles from the record-breaking franchise, Halo 4 is an extremely fun and immersive FPS and multiplayer survival game that is quite similar to Delta Force in its game mechanism. The game is based on the premise that aliens have taken over Earth, and it is up to you and your comrades to fight and kill as many of them as possible. There are several game modes to try, as well as upgrades, weapon changes and other modifications that you can choose from.

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead (Image credits: engadget)

Back when zombie games were a comparatively new genre, Left 4 Dead took the world by storm in a fast-paced shooting game. The story revolves around a four-person team, one of whom can be chosen as your character, as the group goes around shooting different kinds of zombies.

Advertisement

As the game progresses, you can get your hands on better guns and gear, much like Delta Force. But beware, and try and not run into the Witch, who might make you so scared that you may just quit the game altogether. Also watch out for the Tank, who might pound you into smithereens!.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Image Credits: Call of Duty)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is hands down one of the best FPS games of all time. It has stunning and realistic graphics, as well as extremely enjoyable game mechanisms. The experience of shooting down your enemies in the fictional country of Urzikstan while you fight the Russian forces is particularly fun.

With several game modes and campaigns to choose from, the game most resembles Delta Force in its militaristic qualities.

Counter-Strike

Counter Strike: Global Offensive (Image credits: Essentially Sports)

How can we talk about FPS games without mentioning Counter-Strike, which is perhaps the most beloved FPS multiplayer game ever? Counter-Strike, or CS as it is fondly known, takes you across the world as part of either the Terrorist or Counter-Terrorist teams.

Your main objective is to either kill all the members of the opposing team or to complete a particular mission objective. Again, the militaristic feel of the game, as well as how the gameplay allows you to progress and upgrade, make Counter-Strike very similar to Delta Force.

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite 4 (Image Credits: Microsoft)

If you’re looking for a single-player shooter experience set in World War 2, then Sniper Elite 4 is the perfect game to play. With crystal-clear and realistic graphics, the game is everything you would want in an FPS game with a military objective. Your character receives several campaigns and goals, which require you to assassinate and extract, making the game very similar to the Delta Force gameplay.