5 best games like Fall Guys on Google Play Store

If shows like Takeshi’s Castle and Wipeout merged together to create a video game, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout would be the result. This game, a lot like the shows it is inspired by, has managed to win hearts in every corner of the gaming community. The hilarious stunts and the gut-tickling multiplayer races are definitely worth checking out, especially if you love laughing as much as you love parkour!

Since Fall Guys has become so popular, we thought we’d take a look at a few similar games to discern which ones have the best gameplay to offer to the fans of Fall Guys.

5 games that are similar to Fall Guys on Google Play Store

1) Human: Fall Flat

Human: Fall Flat (Image credits: Android Authority)

When it comes to funny obstacle courses, the very first Android game that comes to mind is Human: Fall Flat. The game features ragdoll physics that is bound to make you laugh more times than you can count.

Human: Fall Flat is an online multiplayer game, encompassing over 12 open-ended levels of challenges that you must master by jumping, swerving, climbing and trying to walk as straight as possible, all themes that are recurring in the all-too-familiar Fall Guys.

2) Fall Dudes

Fall Dudes (Image credits: MobiGaming)

Fall Dudes is a blatant clone of Fall Guys, one that’s still in early access. The game has a very familiar look as well as gameplay. However, despite being based completely off of the gameplay of Fall Guys, Fall Dudes is a game worth trying.

Become a part of the chaos and play with 39 other players in this multiplayer obstacle and parkour racing game, where you’ll run, climb, jump and fall! The game would be incomplete without a hilarious dose of absurd physics, so it brings along plenty of that as well.

3) Fall Boys: Ultimate Race Tournament Player

Fall Boys: Ultimate Race Tournament Player (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Speaking of complete clones of Fall Guys, Fall Boys is another game that hopes to benefit from the massive legacy of Fall Guys. The game features several levels of humorous and crazy races, with an abundance of obstacles to keep things interesting.

There are more than 50 characters that can be bought through the in-game micro-transactions. Apart from the quirky characters, there are also more than 12 different maps to play on. Fall Boys can be played with up to 30 players.

4) Oopstacles

Oopstacles (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Oopstacles is a parkour-based obstacle racing game that features more than 1200 levels of progression in the game’s Challenge Mode. This mode can be played alone until you are ready to race against other players in the Versus Mode.

The game also features a third, more innovative game mode called the Scream Mode, which allows you to control your character using voice control and ends up creating more hilarious moments than you could dream of!

5) Tetrun: Parkour Mania

Tetrun: Parkour Mania (Image credits: Google Play)

Tetrun is a lot like Fall Guys, especially since both the games share an affinity for parkour as well as obstacle courses on which players must run and compete against one another. Tetrun is one such game which allows players to experience the challenge of running through carefully constructed puzzles and platforms.

Jumping, walking, running and climbing all are skills you’ll have to master in order to take on the challenging courses made by the team of Tetrun.

