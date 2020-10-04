5 best games like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout for Android devices

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a fun battle royale game which features jellybean-like figures. The game is divided into various mini-games which have different targets.

Unfortunately, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout cannot be played on smartphones as it is not available for Android devices. If you want to check out other Android games of a similar nature, you can check out the list of games below.

5 best Android games that are similar to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

1. Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale (Image Credits: Edamame Reviews)

You will surely like Battlelands Royale if you are into Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The game pits 32 players against each other in a large arena. There are a variety of guns and armour that you can use to help you win a match.

The matches are very short and last for about 3 to 4 minutes, depending on your survival time.

2. Oopstacles

Oopstacles (Image Credits: Google Play)

Oopstacles has crazy Wipeout vibes which will definitely remind you of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. There are three modes in the game: Challenge Mode, Scream Mode and Versus Mode.

You can earn various rewards by racing against players all around the world!

3. Noodleman.io – Fight Party Games

Noodleman.io – Fight Party Games (Image Credits: Google Play)

Noodleman.io – Fight Party Games has over 5 million downloads on Google Play Store and a rating of 4 stars. The game allows you to engage in a multiplayer match with your friends, online or over a local network.

The game has interesting physics and silly characters just like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

4. Fall Dudes (Early Access)

Fall Dudes (Early Access) (Image Credits: MobiGaming.com)

Your ultimate goal in Fall Dudes (Early Access) will be to survive till the end just like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. You will have to defeat 39 opponents to be crowned the winner.

Fall Dudes is a relatively new game, and the multiplayer update is scheduled to be released on 5th October 2020.

5. Fluffy Fall: Fly Fast to Dodge the Danger!

Fluffy Fall: Fly Fast to Dodge the Danger! (Image Credits: Google Play)

This endless running adventure game has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google Play Store, so you can expect it to be good.

In Fluffy Fall: Fly Fast to Dodge the Danger!, you will be required to dodge various obstacles which will remind you of the mini-games in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

