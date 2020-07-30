5 of the best games like Far Cry

Far Cry has made a name for itself in the F.P.S. and open-world gaming genre. Its gameplay incorporates elements such as exploration, action, scavenging, crafting, and survival. These elements have earned a lot of following for Far Cry. Here are five of the best P.C. games that are like Far Cry.

Five best P.C. games that are like Far Cry

Tomb Raider Reboot

Image courtesy: Game Informer

Tomb Raider Reboot is a great video game that is a lot like Far Cry in terms of the unforgiving island environment that it is set in. A game that takes you back to the youth of Lara Croft, the badass adventurer we all love, Tomb Raider reboot makes you go through the harsh surroundings of an island where survival is a struggle you have to undertake.

Just Cause 2

Image courtesy: Gaming Debates

A game where you play as a field agent who travels to a South Asian island to discover the fate of his colleague, Just Cause 2 will give you a gameplay experience that resembles Far Cry quite a bit. Just Cause 2 also does justice to the free-roam gameplay style that is a characteristic of Far Cry.

Borderlands 2

Advertisement

Image courtesy: Eneba

If the coop gameplay of Far Cry 3 and 4 is what you’re after, we recommend trying Borderlands 2. Borderlands 2 is based on the planet of Pandora, where the player will be thrown in as a Vault Hunter who has to fight deadly mutants and crazy cannibals to find said vaults. An added bonus is the huge arsenal of guns at your disposal.

Metro Exodus

Image courtesy: Digital Trends

Set in a harsh post-apocalyptic world, Metro Exodus takes forward the story of its protagonist from the previous installment, Artyom. Its gameplay has the same feel as the harsh climates and environments that you encounter in Far Cry. As you travel through post-apocalyptic Russia, you will meet wildlife and people that are scrambling to kill you, thus making the game all about exploration and survival.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Shadow of Chernobyl

Image courtesy: IMDB

A game that takes a fictional spin on the real nuclear tragedy of Chernobyl, STALKER does a great job of creating a dangerous post-apocalyptic world that is predisposed to kill you. You will play as one of the bounty hunters lost in the irradiated world of Chernobyl, and it is your mission to eliminate the mutated monsters.