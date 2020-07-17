5 of the best games like Fortnite in 2020

Fortnite has a humongous player base that it has managed to not only retain, but grow with each new season. While it wasn't the first game in the Battle Royale genre, and originally wasn't even a BR game, it helped bring it to the mainstream.

After the success of games like PUBG, Epic Games incorporated the Battle Royale mode in Fortnite. The game has only gone from strength to strength and risen in popularity.

However, game fatigue can set in even for Fortnite, and players might choose to take a break from the game for a while. There are several Battle Royale games available today, and here are a few alternatives for Fortnite.

5 of the best games like Fortnite

5) Minecraft

While Minecraft obviously wouldn't be able to compete with the complexity and fluidity of combat like Fortnite, they share a lot of common elements.

The ability to create and destroy structures is integral to both games, and Minecraft has always hosted a tonne of deathmatches and Battle Royale game modes.

4) Rings of Elysium

Developed by Aurora Studios, Rings of Elysium has a very tight gameplay loop and well balanced weapons. The gunplay feels great, and the map has enough variety to keep things interesting.

The game also has a rather in-depth character creation, which is a feature other BRs should be looking into.

3) PUBG

Some would even call PUBG the original Battle Royale, as its precursor DayZ, is credited as one of the pioneers of the genre. PUBG is an excellent BR that has received a lot of great updates over the years, and is a vastly different game in 2020.

If players are looking to have a more grounded experience than Fortnite, then PUBG just might just be the perfect option for them.

2) Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone is a free-to-play Battle Royale, unlike the Blackout mode from Black Ops 4. The game is endlessly fun, with a huge map and the signature Call of Duty gunplay.

There are rarely any other shooters that do gunplay as well as Call of Duty does, and Warzone is a prime example of how a great Battle Royale should play.

Players can try Warzone for its more boots-on-the-ground experience than Fortnite.

1) Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends is one of the best additions to the already crowded Battle Royale genre. The game sets itself apart by giving you a choice to use multiple characters, each with unique abilities.

The possibilities are endless in Apex Legends, and the variations in each squad make for some really creative plays. Both Fortnite and Apex Legends are competent BRs, each with their own unique hold on the genre.