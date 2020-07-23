Fortnite Battle Royale is fun, dramatic and brutal, all at once. Strapping on your parachute and falling on a cut-throat battle island for survival can mean either death or victory.

While Fortnite may be the best game in the battle royale genre, there are several other games that are worth your time. Several of these titles are extremely popular on Android and can be a great alternative if you have played too much of Fortnite and want a little bit of change.

5 best games like Fortnite on Android in 2020

PUBG Mobile

Fortnite may be the most popular battle royale for now, but it has serious competition from PUBG Mobile. In fact, there is an entire faction of fans who prefer to play PUBG Mobile over Fortnite. PUBG Mobile is definitely worth trying and is bound to make you give hours of fun gameplay.

Call of Duty Mobile

With engaging gameplay elements and constant new updates to keep the game feeling fresh, COD Mobile is one of the few Android games that do campaigns and battle royale equally well. With the ever-changing arsenal of weapons available to you, COD Mobile can keep you entertained forever, much like Fortnite.

Rules of Survival

Another battle royale Android game that has recently risen in popularity, Rules of Survival is a great game to play if you want to try something other than Fortnite. Featuring great graphics and a pretty impressive arsenal of weapons and vehicles, the battle royale in Rules of Survival makes for a great experience.

Battlelands Royale

This quirky Android game brings forth a slight twist to the battle royale genre. With only 32-person fast-paced matches, Battlelands makes for a breezy yet fun gameplay. Equipped with unique graphics, the game takes what’s best about Fortnite and gives it a fresh spin.

Creative Destruction

Creative Destruction not only does the deathmatch well, but also adds other modes of gameplay. You can parachute to the map along with 100 other players, and fight until the last man is standing man, while also battling weather and natural elements.