5 best games like Fortnite on Google Play Store

Fortnite, one of the biggest cultural phenomenons in the modern gaming landscape, has been the king of battle royale for a very long time by this point. The game rose to fame after gaming audiences were introduced to the idea of battle royale genre and capitalized on the wave by introducing creative mechanics to the game.

Fortnite sets itself apart from other games in the battle royale genre by incorporating building mechanics that allow for more creativity in battles. Fortnite has remained one of the most streamed games across many platforms and one of the most commercially successful video games of all-time.

The game is also available for Android devices on the Google Play Store, and in case game fatigue has set in for some players, they can try some of these alternatives to Fortnite.

Five best games like Fortnite on the Google Play Store

5) Garena Free Fire

Another battle royale game that has been making waves in the mobile gaming space, Garena Free Fire introduces a tonne of new ideas to the battle royale genres.

The ability to pick out locations before the match is underway is a somewhat intelligent decision by the developers. While it is not as polished an experience as some of the other games of the genre, it is still a pretty decent game on Android.

4) Rules of Survival

Teetering extremely close on the boundaries between being an original game and a derivative ripoff, Rules of Survival manages to be both familiar to fans of the battle royale genre as well as introduce new ideas.

The battle royale genre of games is one that has quickly become saturated with identical games. Still, Rules of Survival does enough in the way of being original to have merit as an enjoyable battle royale experience.

3) PUBG Mobile

The apparent alternative to Fortnite, PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular apps on the Google Play Store. Eventually, it all boils down to the style of gameplay players prefer in their battle royale game.

For some, it is the creative aspects of Fortnite that gives it the edge over other battle royale games. On the other hand, some players prefer the straightforward shooting and combat of PUBG Mobile whose strength lies in its simplicity.

2) Battlelands Royale

If it's the art-style and tone of Fortnite that makes the player choose it over others in the genre, then Battlelands Royale is just the game for those players.

Battlelands Royale introduces players to an all-new perspective in Battle Royale games, featuring a top-down isometric view, which surprisingly works very well for the game.

The game is an excellent mix of fun and highly competitive gameplay, and its art style is an instant winner.

1) Creative Destruction

One of the most positively reviewed battle royale games on the Google Play Store, Creative Destruction is the Fortnite alternative players often cite as being one of the best.

Featuring a similar focus on creative aspects such as buildings, Creative Destruction shines in its chaotic and somewhat frantic minute-to-minute gameplay. A lot of players look to games like Creative Destruction and Fortnite which offer a level of verticality and creativity unlike other games in the genre.