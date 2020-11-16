Fortnite is one of the most renowned online video games in the world. The battle-royale gamemode of Fortnite was the most popular one, and due to its immense popularity and demand, it was introduced to the mobile platform as well.

Unfortunately for mobile gamers, Fortnite Battle Royale was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store a few months ago. However, there are many games that are similar to Fortnite in terms of gameplay, and this list names a few of them, all of which can be run on low-end mobile devices as well.

5 best games like Fortnite for low-end Android devices

These are five of the best games like Fortnite compatible with low-end Android devices:

1. Battlelands Royale

Image via Battlelands Royale (YouTube)

The funny, animated characters in this battle-royale title will definitely remind players of Fortnite. The game follows the general rules of a battle-royale, and also brings in humour, which ensures quite a few laughs.

There can be a total of 32 players in one match and each match lasts for approximately of 3 to 5 minutes, depending on your time of survival. Cool weapons like mini-guns and bazookas are also provided by this title.

Download it from here.

2. Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Advertisement

Image via APKPure.com

Like Fortnite, this game also provides players with weapons, explosives and supplies to defeat their enemies. This title is appreciated for its graphics and immersive audio.

The controls of the game might take a little time to get used to, and requires effort to master too. The title features many vehicles which players can use to reach the safe zone quickly.

Download it from here.

3. Rocket Royale

Image via Amazon.in

The innovative gameplay of Rocket Royale is loved by many mobile gamers. This is the reason why this title has over 10 million downloads, and a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Advertisement

Players will have to build a rocket, and defeat anyone who tries to stop them, in order to escape the island that they are trapped in. Like they did in case of Fortnite, players can either play the game solo, or enjoy it with friends.

Download it from here.

4. Battlefield Royale – The One

Image via APKPure.com

This main objective of this battle-royale title is to be the last person standing. This title also has cartoonish characters like Fortnite, which can be customized using the various skins offered by the game.

One Battlefield Royale match can have a total of 50 players. The cool gadgets, like holograms and enemy detectors, offered by this title, are what make it even more exciting and fun to play.

Download it from here.

5. MaskGun Multiplayer Shooting Game – Made in India

Image via APKPure.com

Advertisement

This multiplayer 3D FPS game is appreciated for its simple gameplay and easy controls. Like Fortnite, MaskGun is also renowned for its solid graphics and animated characters.

There are two Deathmatch modes that players can enjoy with friends. This game only takes up 100 MB of storage space, and has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.