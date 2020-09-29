5 best games like Free Fire for 1 GB RAM phones

Free Fire is a famous battle royale game that is played by millions of gamers around the world. It is not only renowned for giving you the chance to take part in exciting shootouts on the battlefield, but also for the low-device requirements.

If you are worried about missing out on good games because of your 1 GB RAM smartphone, don’t worry, as we have listed some offerings that are similar to Free Fire under this storage limit. These titles will be able to run without any issues, and are what you have been looking for.

Best alternatives to Free Fire for 1 GB RAM phones

These are some of the best such games for you to try:

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image Credits: Playerz Dominiance

You will love this battle royale game as it can run smoothly on low-end smartphones. Moreover, you can enjoy it without an internet connection!

If you hate dying at the hands of your enemies, you have the chance for revenge, as ScarFall allows you to respawn three times per match. The gameplay is quite similar to Free Fire, so you will not face much difficulty in getting used to it.

Download it from here.

2. Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Image Credits: OXiDroid

As the name suggests, you will have to fight for your survival in this BR title. If you are a Free Fire player, one or two matches should be enough to make you feel comfortable with the controls.

The matches in Hopeless Land last longer, as there can be up to 125 players per game. You can also scour the abandoned houses for guns and supplies on the battlefield.

Download it from here.

3. Battlelands Royale

Image Credits: Google Play

Like Free Fire, the ultimate goal in Battlelands Royale is to survive till the end. This title can be called as a child’s BR, as it has cartoonish characters and is a fun take on the traditional battle royale games.

The total number of players in this game is only 32, and the matches last anywhere between two to three minutes. Another good aspect is that it takes up less than 150 MB on your phone.

Download it from here.

4. Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Image Credits: Google Play

In this game, as soon as you land on an island, your primary duty will be to search for supplies and weapons, which is nothing new when you are a Free Fire player. It also offers a Poison Zone which you must avoid at all costs.

Battle Royale 3D has a map that has an area of 4x4 km. This game has a good selection of guns and vehicles that you can use to shoot and run away from enemies.

Download it from here.

5. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

FPS Shooter. Image Credits: Google Play

If you are into semi-pixelated, cartoonish characters, this game is for you. The weapons offered by this first-person shooter are more than enough to kill anybody standing in your way.

The shrinking time zone in Battle Royale will give you Free Fire vibes. Most importantly, if you get nervous and scared shooting enemies, you can rely on the auto-shooting feature!.

Download it from here.