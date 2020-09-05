5 best games like Free Fire under 100 MB

Free Fire has gained much love and popularity, and part of the reason is that the battle royale game is playable on low-end mobile devices as well. Its quirky graphics, various characters, and short and fast-paced BR matches have helped the title create a niche in this mobile game genre.

However, Free Fire is still comparatively heavy and can be too much for very low-end devices. Its action-packed gameplay has inspired several alternates that take up less than even 100 MB on your mobile phones. In this article, we look at a few such games.

Best games like Free Fire under 100 MB

1) Survival Battleground Free Fire

Image credits: APKPure.com

Survival Battleground is perhaps the best game that you can get, at the tiny size of 89 MB. It has decent graphics and does a great job of replicating the kind of BR gameplay made famous by Free Fire. This game tries to create a realistic experience of a PvP multiplayer battle, in which the player must survive until the end. The only difference is perhaps the more military feel of Survival Battleground.

2) Pixel Grand Battle 3D

Image credits: APKPure.com

This battle royale game is a hybrid of Free Fire and Lego. Pixel Grand Battle uses simplistic but fun graphics that have blocky textures, similar to real-life Lego. This title follows the BR gameplay and gives a decent performance, with a good arsenal of weapons. All in all, it is a fun BR experience, which is pretty impressive given its 84 MB storage needs.

3) Battle Royale 3D - Warrior63

Image credits: APKPure.com

Battle Royale 3D is another game that is inspired by the adventurous gameplay of Free Fire. The game is only 99 MB and is perfect for someone using a very low-end device. This title runs smoothly and can provide you with hours of fun BR gaming experience. The concept of players parachuting down to fight on a 4x4km map until only one remains standing is taken from games such as Free Fire and PUBG Mobile, but it manages to do justice to the genre.

4) Battleground Fire Game

Image credits: APKPure.com

Battleground Fire (49 MB) is a game designed along the same lines of battle royale gameplay as Free Fire. However, it has a more militarised feel, with costumes of players and equipment matching military personnel, while Garena's offering focuses more on unique and quirky characters. But both titles have similar gameplay experiences in terms of the battle royale mode.

5) Mad GunZ

Image credits: APKPure.com

At 71 MB, Mad GunZ is a game that's full to the brim with fun for fans of both battle royale as well as FPS games. The game is a mix of Free Fire as well as Minecraft. The latter's blocky visuals inspire this title's pixelated graphics, and it even features a pickaxe as a melee weapon, in a throwback to the block-building phenomenon! Additionally, this title has a fun battle royale mode as well as a few other shooting game modes that provide a lot of variety for such a small offering!