5 best games like Free Fire for 2 GB RAM Android phones

Garena Free Fire is a popular battle-royale game famous for being compatible with low-end devices. The storage space taken up by this title is below 1 GB, which makes it an instant favourite among gamers.

If you have less storage space on your phone, maybe around 2 GB RAM, don’t fret, as the following titles are meant for you. So, call your friends and engage in some battle royale fun with these offerings.

Five best alternatives to Free Fire for 2 GB RAM Androids

These are some of the most suitable similar titles that can be checked out:

1. Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Image Credits: MEmu

Your ultimate aim in this battle royale game will be to fight for survival, like Free Fire. If you do not feel comfortable with the controls in your very first match, play a few more rounds, and you will eventually get used to it.

Hopeless Land games last a lot longer than Free Fire matches, as there are nearly 125 players in one round. You will also have to keep an eye on the shrinking safe zone while playing.

Download it from here.

2. Survival Heroes – MOBA Battle Royale

Image Credits: Facebook

Survival Heroes has both traditional MOBA and modern BR features. To run this game without any hiccups, make sure that you have a strong internet connection.

Like Free Fire, this title will offer you various unique characters to choose from. Make sure to utilise the proper weapons to kill enemies, as you will face quite a few one-on-one situations.

Download it from here.

3. Modern Combat 5: Battle Royale FPS eSports

Image Credits: Pinterest

The game allows you to create a squad from ten classes and wage war against the enemies trying to kill you and your team. From Assault to Marauder, there are many play styles to choose from.

The 70-player battle-royale mode in this first-person shooter will surely remind you of Free Fire. There is also a Spectator mode where you can watch other players engage in intense matches.

Download it from here.

4. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image Credits: Uptodown (YouTube)

This title, which has a rating of 4 stars on Google Play Store, is famous for being compatible with low-end smartphones. The best part is that you can run it even without an internet connection!

Like Free Fire, this game also gets appreciated for its easy controls and realistic graphics. The storage space required by ScarFall is not much, as it takes up less than 400 MB!

Download it from here.

5. Retract: Battle Royale

Image Credits: Gaming Mobile (YouTube)

If you want to enjoy this battle royale title to the fullest, create your squad and play! Like Free Fire, it offers realistic weapons that you can use to kill opponents.

Even though Retract is comparatively new compared to the other BR offerings, it has the potential to be better. So, even if it needs improvement when it comes to health kits, character movements, map size, etc., you can try it out.

Download it from here.