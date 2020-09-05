5 best games like Free Fire under 300 MB

Free Fire is getting even more attention after the ban of PUBG Mobile in India. It is a famous battle royale game which has over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store.

If you are looking for similar games, you have come to the right place. And if you don’t have enough space in your smartphone, don’t worry, as all these offerings are below 300 MB in size.

Five best games like Free Fire under 300 MB

These are the best similar titles under this storage bracket, in no particular order:

5. Free survival: fire battlegrounds battle royale

Image Credits: APKPure.com

Like Free Fire, this game gets appreciation for its wide range of realistic weapons and good graphics. The best part is that you can download it at no cost and play it offline. You can either choose to play the story mode or the battle royale mode. This title is also compatible with low-end devices.

Size: 120 MB

Download it from here.

4. Battlelands Royale

Image Credits: apk.cafe

This title will give you Free Fire and Fortnite vibes. The cartoonish characters bring in a fun twist to the seriousness of the battle royale experience. The match length is significantly shorter than Free Fire too, as they last approximately five minutes. There can be a total of 32 players in one game.

Size: 111 MB

Download it from here.

3. Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Image Credits: Gaming Mobile (YouTube)

In this game, you need to scour for supplies and weapons as soon as you land, just like Free Fire. There is a Poison Circle in the title, which you must avoid at all costs. There are vehicles that will take you from one place to another in this 4x4km map, which has different terrains that you can explore for supplies.

Size: 99 MB

Download it from here.

2. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game

Image Credits: STE Primo

You can play this game online as well as offline, and fulfil more than 20 offline missions and get access to new tasks with the weekly updates. There are single-player campaigns as well as an online multiplayer mode, which you can enjoy with friends. This title has easy controls and realistic graphics too.

Size: 74 MB

Download it from here.

1. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image Credits: Google Play

This game also has a safe zone that you need to stick to, like in Free Fire. It also allows you to buy cool skins that you can use to look stylish. This title has over 30 different types of weapons, and has the auto shooting feature. The semi-pixelated cartoonish characters are also fun to play with.

Size: 75 MB

Download it from here.