5 best games like Free Fire under 50 MB

Garena Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games enjoyed by mobile gamers worldwide. It is renowned for its characters with unique abilities, which, with proper usage, can help you to be the last person standing on the battlefield.

The storage space in the phone is often a deciding factor when it comes to downloading games. If you don’t have enough space on your device, don’t be sad, as this article will help you to choose the best titles similar to Free Fire, under 50 MB.

Most suitable replacements for Free Fire for Androids

These are five of the best such games that you can try on the Google Play Store:

1. Stickman Battle Royale

This is a battle royale title comprising stick figures, and you will have to step into the shoes of one during matches. Like Free Fire, you will have to ensure your safety and kill enemies.

Stickman can run smoothly on low-end devices and be played online as well as offline. You will land on a hostile island and be one of the hundred stickmen fighting for survival.

Size: 21 MB

2. Battleground Fire Game: Fire Free Gun Game 2020

You will have to join the military forces as your main objective will be to protect your city. Battleground Fire offers a good arsenal of weapons, so you need not worry about the availability of powerful guns to defeat enemies.

If you loved sniping in Free Fire, then you will like this game as you can play as a special sniper warrior and enjoy army sniper combat. You can also be part of many survival missions in this title.

Size: 49 MB

3. Fire Squad Battle Royale – Free Gun Shooting Game

In this title, you will have to collect supplies and ammunitions lying around as soon as you land on the battlefield, just like you did in Free Fire. You will also have to play this game from the first-person perspective.

From snipers to machine guns, there are many powerful guns that you can use to kill enemies. The action-adventure-packed missions in Fire Squad will ensure that you have a good gaming experience.

Size: 43 MB

4. Thelast.io – 2D Battle Royale

This game is a refreshing change from the traditional battle royale games as it has fun fantasy elements. Instead of guns, you will have to use magical staves and primitive weapons to kill enemies.

Even though the backdrop and the game mechanics are vastly different from that of Free Fire, the central theme of survival till the end remains the same. Thelast.io, interestingly, has a rating of 4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 25 MB

5. Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter: BATTLE ROYALE Simulator

If you are into pixelated characters, you can try this BR game out. Like Free Fire, Pixel Gun also offers various skins that you can use to customize your character.

This game has an auto-shooting feature that allows you to shoot enemies as soon as you point the gun towards them. It is compatible with low-end devices and has easy, beginner-friendly controls.

Size: 34 MB

