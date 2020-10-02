5 best games like Free Fire and COD Mobile under 200 MB

Free Fire and Call of Duty (COD) Mobile are two very famous multiplayer games that offer players great gameplay. These titles are also appreciated for the wide range of weapons that they offer.

Both require significant storage space, especially COD Mobile, and sometimes, it is not possible for people to try out these titles. If you are one of them, we have compiled a list of similar games under 200 MB that you can easily download.

Most suitable alternatives for Free Fire and COD Mobile under 200 MB

These are five of the best such titles for you to try out:

5) Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image Credits: APKPure.com

This game offers realistic weapons, just like COD Mobile and Free Fire. Moreover, it can be downloaded for free and is compatible with low-end devices.

Another reason for playing this title is that you do not need any internet connection to run it. Like Free Fire, Free survival also gets appreciation for its graphics and gameplay.

Size: 120 MB

Download it from here.

Advertisement

4) Major GUN: War on terror

Image Credits: androidtop.net

Like in COD Mobile, you will have to end terrorists who are the root cause of trouble in this title. If you are into arcade-style gameplay, Major GUN will offer you a gun shooting experience that you will not forget.

You can complete over 100 missions, and then indulge in four Player Real Time PVP matches. The weapons offered by this game are also similar to the ones in COD Mobile.

Size: 100 MB

Download it from here.

3) Battlelands Royale

Image Credits: twitter.com

If you want to feel relaxed at the end of the day, pick this battle royale game for some comic relief. The gameplay is inspired by BR games like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and Fortnite.

Advertisement

Battlelands Royale offers many weapons for you to fight with, like COD Mobile. These firearms, including bazookas and miniguns, are not realistic, but still fun to play with.

Size: 111 MB

Download it from here.

2) DEAD TRIGGER: Offline Zombie Shooter

Image Credits: Google Play

This is an intense FPS action game, like COD Mobile. However, it is primarily meant for mobile enthusiasts who are into zombie shooting. If you are one of them, try this title as it is one of the best zombie game experiences!

With over 10 million downloads and a rating of 4.5 stars on Google Play Store, DEAD TRIGGER is worth downloading. It also has survival elements where you will have to gather vital essentials (like Free Fire) which will help you kill these zombies.

Size: 194 MB

Download it from here.

1) Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Image Credits: Google Play

Advertisement

As the name suggests, this is a battle royale game, and as a result, you will find quite a few similarities with Free Fire. While fighting with enemies, make sure you avoid the Poison Circle at all costs.

Like Free Fire, the first thing you need to do after landing is to stock up on supplies. There are also many vehicles that you can use to travel from one place to another in Battle Royale 3D.

Size: 99 MB

Download it from here.