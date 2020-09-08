5 best games like Free Fire on iOS

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have dominated the multiplayer gaming scene in the world recently. These mobile titles have mind-boggling download numbers and enormous fan bases, and also active eSports scenes with excellent infrastructure.

Since its launch in 2017, Free Fire has been one of the main games in the battle royale genre. However, other titles are also popular and offer a similar experience, and some of these are less talked about and covered.

With PUBG Mobile now banned, and Free Fire already quite popular, we look at some titles for Apple devices that can be great alternatives.

Five best games like Free Fire on iOS

#1 Call of Duty Mobile

Image Credits: GamesRadar

Activision has done a fantastic job with Call of Duty Mobile. It was launched in October 2019 and welcomed with positive feedback from the mobile gaming community. COD Mobile is widely played and has become a popular option, alongside Free Fire and PUBG Mobile.

This title also offers a battle royale mode, apart from other game modes like Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Frontline, and Hardpoint, which are all fun to play. COD Mobile has similar gameplay and objectives to Free Fire in the battle royale mode, and works flawlessly on iOS devices.

Download it from here.

#2 Battlelands Royale

Image Credits: YouTube channel HOT APPP

Battlelands Royale seems like a hybrid between Fortnite and PUBG Mobile. Developed by Futureplay Games, this title features short matches that last five minutes, with only 32 players playing against each per match.

This game has adorable cartoon-like characters and graphics, and features unique weapons like miniguns and bazookas that make the gameplay fun. Players also have the option to play solo or duo.

Overall, if users are looking to have some casual fun and want to try something different yet less time consuming as compared to Free Fire, this game is the perfect pick.

Download it from here.

#3 AXE.IO - Brutal Survival Battleground

Image Credits: APKPure

AXE.IO was developed by Crescent Moon Games and launched in May 2018, and can run on low-specification devices thanks to its low-graphics requirement. This game has received very positive feedback from fans of shooter mobile game titles.

AXE.IO features a small battle arena with a team of knights. Players can pick up an axe and throw them towards other players, after which they can pick up a new one to continue their run and try to survive till the end.

It is a little different from other games on this list, and Free Fire, but has some welcoming new changes that will keep players entertained.

Download it from here.

#4 Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground

Image Credits: APKPure.com

Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground was developed by Azur Interactive Games Limited and launched in August 2017. It also received positive feedback and is a popular title in India.

This game is like a cartoon version of PUBG Mobile, with pixelated graphics and mini characters that make the game look kiddish but hilarious at the same time.

Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground might be a good way of killing time if players are tired of playing some serious rank grinding matches in Free Fire.

Download it from here.

#5 Gods of Boom

Image Credits: Gods of Boom YouTube channel

Gods of Boom is a competitive and online multiplayer first-person shooter game. Developed by Game Insight and launched in May 2017, this game has picked up some well-deserved popularity.

It has attractive graphics and easy-to-use controls, and is relatively easier to master than Free Fire and PUBG Mobile. However, it still offers an exciting new experience to players looking for new and popular battle royales.

This game features PvP battles and numerous maps for players to enjoy. Teams comprise of four players, and each game lasts five minutes, and the team with the highest points is victorious.

Download it from here.