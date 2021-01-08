5 best games like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile on Google Play Store in 2021

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are two of the best battle royale games on the mobile platform. In both games, players will land on a hostile battlefield to look for weapons and supplies in order to defeat their opponents and finish a match as the last man standing.

The popularity of these games has resulted in the release of many similar games on the market. Here are some of the best games, available on Google Play Store, that are similar to Free Fire and PUBG Mobile.

Best games that are similar to Free Fire and PUBG Mobile on Google Play Store in 2021

#1 Call of Duty: Mobile

The battle royale mode of Call of Duty: Mobile will surely remind players of the battle royale matches in PUBG Mobile and Free Fire.

COD Mobile has a good collection of realistic weapons that players can use to kill their enemies. Players can also enjoy other modes like Kill Secured, Team Deathmatch, etc in this game.

#2 Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

Heroes Strike Offline has both MOBA and battle royale elements. The matches in this game last for about 5 minutes, depending on the time of survival. There can be up to 12 players in one match.

Like PUBG Mobile, the aim in Heroes Strike Offline is to survive till the end. The game also has fun characters who have their own abilities, akin to the characters in Free Fire.

#3 ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall, like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, offers exciting battle royale matches that players can enjoy. Players will also have to keep an eye out for the shrinking safe zone while battling their opponents.

The game has modern weapons like sniper rifles and machine guns, which can be used by players for survival. This game has over 5 million downloads on Google Play Store.

#4 Battlefield Royale – The One

Like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile, Battlefield Royale – The One players will have to search for weapons and supplies to defeat their opponents on the battleground. There can be a total of 60 players in one match.

This game has over 50 heroic characters that players can choose from. It also has monsters like Zombies, Hydralisks, etc in the monster battle royale mode.

#5 Battle Royale 3D - Warrior63

Battle Royale 3D - Warrior63 has similar survival elements to PUBG Mobile and Free Fire. Players will find many vehicles to travel around the map as they look for weapons and items to defeat their opponents.

This title is compatible with low-end Android devices, making it even more popular among players.

