Freedom Fighters was one of those rare games whose success baffled many, but was undeniably popular amongst the videogame community. The game was a lightning-in-a-bottle moment for IO Interactive, who were primarily known for making the Hitman games.

Freedom Fighters was its own brand of 80s throwback to Soviet invasion story with American patriotism front and centre. The game was mainly a squad-based tactical shooter, with liberal use of the adjective 'tactical'.

The gameplay was relatively simple but effective, and the story held its own with amazing moments such as your unit taking over a Soviet-occupied TV Station and your character delivering a rousing speech.

Here are some of our picks for games you might enjoy if you happen to like Freedom Fighters.

5 of the best games like Freedom Fighters

5) Kane And Lynch: Dead Men

This is as going out on a limb as it gets with the list because IO Interactive developed the Kane and Lynch as a spiritual successor to Freedom Fighters. In terms of gameplay, it rings true, with several of the gameplay elements from Freedom Fighters brought over to Kane and Lynch.

Where the two games start to drift apart considerably is the tone and story; with Kane and Lynch being a nihilistic and violent rampage through the city filled with unpleasant characters.

However, there is a certain charm to Kane and Lynch, and if players are looking for a somewhat gritty, violent look into the criminal life, Dead Men might be the game for them.

4) Homefront: The Revolution

The misfire that was Homefront had a lot of potential, in its similarly 80s throwback story of a Korean invasion this time around. A lot of the gaming community did not give much attention to the sequel, Homefront: The Revolution, understandably so after the disappointing first game.

However, there is a good game in there somewhere with Homefront: The Revolution. The game has developed somewhat of a cult fanbase that heralds it as one of the most underrated titles of this current generation.

Homefront: The Revolution has a lot of original ideas that work well in both the Multiplayer and the single-player campaign of the game. If players are looking to overthrow military oppressors just like in Freedom Fighters, Homefront should be right up your alley.

3) Tom Clancy's The Division 2

The Division is one of Ubisoft's most ambitious projects, with them looking to tap into the tactical 3rd person shooter fanbase. The first game in the series was somewhat of a success with players identifying potential in the game but still not satisfied with the overall product.

However, it was the sequel, The Division 2 that really hit it home for some players. While the game isn't the industry juggernaut Ubisoft had planned and expected, The Division 2 is still a fun game.

The game will offer players the similar squad-based combat they grew to love in games like Freedom Fighters.

2) Spec Ops: The Line

Mechanically speaking, Spec Ops: The Line shares a lot of similarities with games like Freedom Fighters. Although the squad number is restricted to just 2 in Spec Ops, players will soon learn that it is more than adequate as your squadmates are incredibly lethal and useful.

The game offers a variety of squad controls, similar to Freedom Fighters, but what hits it home is the story. While the story was somewhat passable in Freedom Fighters, Spec Ops: The Line is an absolute masterpiece.

The game is regarded as one of the best stories ever told in gaming and stands as one of the landmark achievements in gaming for storytelling.

1) Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

If players are looking to take down enemy strongholds along with your squad of lethal CIA-type operatives, then Ghost Recon: Wildlands is your game. While the sequel arguably provides better graphics and more gameplay options, it is the weaker game of the two.

Wildlands is best enjoyed when playing Co-op with friends and shines when things go absolutely haywire, and players are forced to fight their way out of an enemy base.

Ghost Recon: Wildlands may not be a perfect game, but it can be quite fun when playing with friends.