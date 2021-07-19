5 best games like Genshin Impact with cross-play support

Genshin Impact quickly reached some of the top spots on the gaming charts. The game is noted for its stunning graphics, vast open world, attractive characters and soothing background score. Cross-play support only adds to its burgeoning popularity.

With cross-platform support, it becomes easier to play the game across multiple devices. Fans of Genshin Impact can try these action and RPG games with cross-play support.

Top five cross-play supported games like Genshin Impact

1) Minecraft

Minecraft is available on multiple platforms. (Image via WallpaperTrip)

Considering its popularity and loyal fan base, Minecraft had no choice but to adapt to the changing needs and devices of its users. Just like Genshin Impact, Minecraft features open-world and RPG elements.

Today, players can enjoy Minecraft on Android, iOS, Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch and macOS.

2) Honkai Impact 3rd

Offered by the creators of Genshin Imapact, Honkai Impact 3rd features similar animation. It is a successor to Guns Girl Z. The game is a mix of RPG, action and hack and slash.

Initially, the game was intended only for Android and iOS mobile devices. However, it was later made available on PC too.

3) Hearthstone

Hearthstone is one of the most popular and addictive games out there. It is absolutely free to play, so it can be enjoyed endlessly. The goal of the game is to defeat the opponent's deck using 30 cards. It has high strategic content.

Hearthstone is available on Windows, macOS, Android and iOS.

4) Dauntless

Dauntless is a popular offering by Epic Games. Much like Genshin Impact, Dauntless is an action RPG. Players assume the form of Slayers to fight Behemoths.

Currently, the game is available on Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

5) GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

Following the popularity of Hearthstone, several card games were launched. GWENT: The Witcher Card Game was one such card game that received immense popularity due to its gameplay.

Initially, players were able to install the game on Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is now also available on iOS, Android and macOS.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinions of the writer.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 update: Sacred Sakura, Unlocked Inazuma islands, and new domains revealed

Edited by Sabine Algur