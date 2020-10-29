5 best games like Ghost of Tsushima for PC

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most successful games of 2020 and has quickly become a beloved title of the gaming community. The story of Jin Sakai as he sacrifices his honor for the greater good is one that has captivated the gaming audience, and its gameplay is second to none.

Perhaps the first thing that jumps out of the page about Ghost of Tsushima is its unparalleled technical mastery when it comes to visuals. The game looks absolutely breathtaking in any weather condition or time of day.

Fans can only imagine how absolutely gorgeous the game would be on a PC as the game is a Sony first-party exclusive and is available only on the PS4. However, there are plenty of open-world titles or otherwise in the same vein as Ghost of Tsushima that players can try.

5 best games similar to Ghost of Tsushima for PC

5) Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

Ghost of Tsushima has been endlessly compared to the Assassin's Creed franchise due to both the series' being set in the past. Assassin's Creed: Odyssey is a deeply misunderstood game as it is honestly one of the most fulfilling RPGs of the current generation.

The map of the game is absolutely huge and can very well overwhelm the player right from the start. However, underneath the questionable voice acting and somewhat jarring animation is an endlessly enjoyable gameplay loop and a surprisingly good story.

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey is one of the better games in the franchise and should ideally get more love from the community at large.

4) Batman: Arkham Knight

The decision to take the Batman Arkham franchise into the open-world structure was a bold gamble by Rocksteady, and it paid off in a huge way with Batman: Arkham City. The series was quickly developing into one of the best gaming trilogies of all time and culminated in the absolutely riveting Batman: Arkham Knight.

Over time, the game has received criticism for its over-use of the Batmobile. However, apart from that singular aspect, the game is unquestionable. Arkham Knight pits Batman against the toughest enemies from his rogue's gallery, but his biggest battle is one that takes place mentally and internally, resulting in one of the most captivating Batman storylines.

Batman: Arkham Knight is a great end to a fantastic trilogy, and the game is still one of the best-looking titles on the PS4.

3) Horizon Zero Dawn

Until August of this year, Horizon Zero Dawn was a PlayStation exclusive, but PC fans rejoiced as the game finally arrived on the "PC Master Race". Guerrilla's Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the best open-world experiences of this generation.

The game expands upon the open-world structure made popular by games from Ubisoft and packs a tonne of original ideas that make it stand out in the sea of mediocre open-world games.

The game tells a fascinating story, and its world-building is second to none. However, it is the gameplay that truly takes the cake as it features a variety of tactics and approaches that players can use to get through their objectives.

In addition to that, Horizon Zero Dawn's mechanical life-forms never fail to impress, as the game builds an incredibly well-detailed and fascinating world around them.

2) Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor/War

The Middle-Earth games didn't exactly have the best of times before release as fans were extremely skeptical about whether the game would do justice to its Lord of the Rings brand. However, the game didn't just deliver on the expectations but it surpassed them by leaps and bounds.

The games pack an enormous Mount Doom-shaped punch, and the Nemesis system is honestly the best innovation in the open-world game structure in years.

The games are engaging from start to end, and the gameplay is front and center at all times. That is not to say that the story lacks in any way as Talion and Celebrimbor's tale is extremely fascinating, and their relationship is at the heart of the games.

1) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro might not have the open-world structure that fans love about Ghost of Tsushima but if they are on the hunt for great Japanese-themed stories, then they need not look any further.

With incredible voice acting, beautiful visuals and a bone-crushing combat system, the game continuously plummels the player into the ground only to hand them the most rewarding feeling after besting a boss at the end of it all.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a massive evolution of the soulslike structure and does a great job at virtually every aspect of gaming. It simply doesn't get better than Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice as the game is easily one of the best in the last decade.