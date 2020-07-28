5 best games like God of War

The 2018 soft reboot of God of War was a complete reinvention of the standard formula for Santa Monica. The developers and Sony had seen massive success with the God of War franchise on the PS2 and the PS3.

However, sales began to dwindle by the time the last entry of the franchise, God of War: Ascension, came around. The game received mixed reviews, with a large portion of the audience citing issues with the staleness of the protagonist Kratos.

Santa Monica looked to breathe new life into the franchise in 2018's God of War. Kratos had much more depth to him than ever before and was thrust into an all-new realm of Norse mythology.

Here are a few games you might enjoy if you loved God of War.

Five best games like God of War

1) Devil May Cry 5/ DmC Devil May Cry

The Devil May Cry franchise might not have been the first hack 'n' slash game to exist, but it certainly has been one of the most influential. Both God of War and Devil May Cry have in-depth combat systems, but DMC certainly has more emphasis on style.

Fans of frantic hack 'n' slash action and giant boss battles will undoubtedly enjoy every entry in the Devil May Cry franchise.

2) Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

There might not be a lot in common between Metal Gear Rising and God of War in terms of tone, setting, and even gameplay. However, if there is one thing that connects the two, it is the sheer spectacle of the battles.

Metal Gear Rising throws the book on subtlety out of the window when it comes to boss battles and combat in the game. Bosses might even be as tall as three skyscrapers put on top of each other, and few other games can manage scale like that.

3) Asura's Wrath

Asura's Wrath might just be one of the most overlooked games in the history of gaming. This space opera might just be the perfect anime that isn't an anime.

The game is divided into several anime-like 'Episodes'. Both Asura's Wrath and God of War never fail to make the player feel powerful, as both the protagonists are supremely powerful beings.

If you're in the market to play something that pulls absolutely no punches when it comes to combat, then Asura's Wrath might just be it.

4) Bloodborne

There isn't a lot of common ground between Bloodborne and God of War, save for punishing but satisfying combat. While the difficulty level in God of War can be reduced for combat to be more comfortable, it is always advisable to play on a higher difficulty to get the most out of the game's combat.

However, if you're looking for a game that will test your combat skills to the maximum, then Bloodborne is your new best friend. The game will punish you at every turn, only for the final payoff to be that much more satisfying.

There are only a handful of developers that can do combat as well as FromSoftware, and Bloodborne is a prime example of how to do it.

5) Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is perhaps one of the most famous games to have come out this decade. The game is extremely challenging and truly a one-of-a-kind experience.

The game was termed as 'Triple-A Indie', as Ninja Theory decided to publish the game themselves instead of approaching a big publisher.