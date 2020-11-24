God of War games are loved by video gamers around the world for the gripping storylines and great graphics. The God of War series has a mythological backdrop which features gods from Greek and Norse lore.

The thrilling missions and the strong yet vulnerable characters of the game franchise are hugely appreciated by players. If players love God of War and are looking for similar titles for Android devices, they can try out the following games.

5 best games like God of War for Android devices

These are five of the best games like God of War which are compatible with Android devices:

1. Gods of Olympus

Image via PR Newswire

Like God of War, this title also features gods from the Greek mythology. Even though the game does not have a storyline like the God of War series, it is entertaining when it comes to the action sequences.

Players will have to control the Greek gods and defend their cities from threats. This game is appreciated for its smooth gameplay and has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

2. Darkness Rises

Image via Business Wire

Gamers who love adventure will have a great time hacking and slashing their way through the monsters blocking their way in this action role-playing game. Like God of War, this game is also appreciated for its graphics.

Players get the choice of choosing and building their characters as the game progresses. The game offers four classes, namely, Assassin, Berserker, Warrior and Wizard, from which the players can choose one.

Download it from here.

3. Shadowblood

Image via APKPure.com

The engaging storyline set in the land of Narr will surely remind players of God of War. Players get the option to choose from six different characters that the game offers.

Players will also get the freedom to collect over 3000 types of armour and Soul Stones, which will help them defeat their enemies. They can also take part in 1 vs 1 battles in this action role-playing game.

Download it from here.

4. Gods of Rome

Image via Gameloft

This game also has a mythological backdrop, quite like God of War. It has many daily challenges that players can take part in, and mystical prizes are on offer if they emerge victorious.

This game features both Greek and Roman gods, which will be a treat to gamers who love semi-fictional mythology. Players can journey through picturesque locations like the ruins of Pompeii, Mount Olympus, and more.

Download it from here.

5. Evil Lands: Online Action RPG

Image via Droid Gamers

Like God of War, this game gives players the opportunity to take part in exciting quests. Players can collect various treasures while raiding, and even learn new skills with time.

Players can also connect with their friends online to explore and play, with or against, fellow gamers. This game has over 5 million downloads and a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.