5 best games like Hitman 2 (2018) for low-end PCs

Hitman 2 (2018) is a relatively new game in comparison to the Hitman 2: Silent Assassin which was released in 2002. The game is the seventh major instalment in the Hitman franchise and is known for its stealth-based gameplay. The beautiful blend of action, adventure and stealth is what makes the Hitman series so popular.

Hitman 2 requires a good system to run smoothly. However, if that stops you from playing the game, don’t be upset as there are other similar games which you can play on a low-end PC.

5 best games similar to Hitman 2 (2018) that you can run on low-end PCs

Here are five of the best games like Hitman 2 that you can run on a low-end PC:

1. Project I.G.I 2: Covert Strike

Project I.G.I 2: Covert Strike (Image Credits: ANDROzavrik, YouTube)

Project I.G.I 2: Covert Strike was released way back in 2000 but is still hailed as a great game because of its story and gameplay. There are 19 action-centric missions that you can complete in this game.

Like Hitman 2, this first-person tactical shooter offers great weapons with which you can kill your enemies. The intriguing action and tactical gameplay will make surely keep you glued to your seat as you play the game for hours on end.

Minimum System Requirements: (Source: Game System Requirements)

CPU: Pentium III or Athlon 700MHz Processor

RAM: 128MB RAM

GPU: 32MB 3D Accelerated Video Card

DX: DirectX 8.1

OS: Windows 98/ME/2000/XP

Store: 1.9GB Hard Disk Space

Sound: DirectX-compatible Sound Card

ODD: 8X CD-ROM Drive

Network: 56Kbps Modem (Modem play).

Download the game here.

2. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell (Image Credits: Steam)

In Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, you will control a secret agent named Sam Fisher, whose primary duty is to acquire critical intelligence. With cyber terrorism on the loose, your duty will be to save the world before World War III breaks out.

Like Hitman 2, there will be many stealth-centric missions that you will have to complete in this game. You can indulge in over 20 hours of stealth action while enjoying the graphics and sound effects of the game.

Minimum System Requirements: (Source: Steam)

Supported OS:Microsoft Windows® 2000/XP

Processor:Pentium® III or AMD Athlon™ 800 MHz

System Memory:256 MB of RAM or above

Video Card:32 MB 3D video card (64

Sound Card:Direct X 8.1 compliant sound card (

DirectX Version:DirectX® version 8.1 or higher

Hard Disk:1.5 GB available hard disk space

Multiplayer:Broadband Internet connection

Download the game here.

3. Thief: Deadly Shadows

Thief: Deadly Shadows (Image Credits: HipWallpaper)

Thief: Deadly Shadows highlights the importance of stealth, just like Hitman 2. You will step into the shoes of a thief and will have to use stealth to your advantage as there aren't any fancy weapons for you to use on your enemies.

You will need to have a lot of patience if you want to win this game.

Minimum System Requirements: (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: Intel Pentium IV 1.5 GHz (or AMD Athlon XP equivalent)

RAM: 256 MB

OS: Windows 2000 or Windows XP

VIDEO CARD: ATI Radeon 8500/GeForce 3Ti

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 64 MB

PIXEL SHADER: 1.1

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 3000 MB

Download the game here.

4. Sniper Elite

Sniper Elite (Image Credits: HipWallpaper)

Sniper Elite is yet another game that encourages stealth over a more direct approach to combat. The game may be a third-person tactical shooter but it has plenty of first-person shooter elements.

Sniper Elite is set in World War II and is one of the best games to play as an alternative to Hitman 2.

Minimum System Requirements: (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: Pentium III/Athlon or better

CPU SPEED: 1 GHz

RAM: 256 MB

OS: Windows 98/ME/2000/XP

VIDEO CARD: 32 MB 3D video card (NVIDIA GeForce2+ / ATI Radeon 7500+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 32 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0c

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB

DVD-ROM: Yes

Download the game here.

5. Metal Gear Solid

Metal Gear Solid (Image Credits: Pinterest)

Like Hitman 2, Metal Gear Solid will require you to use stealth and violence side by side while completing missions.

Even though it was released more than two decades ago, the game will still draw you into its interesting gameplay.

Minimum System Requirements: (Source: Pick Gamer)

CPU: Pentium II 266MHz

CPU SPEED: 266 MHz

RAM: 32 MB

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 400 MB

Download the game here.