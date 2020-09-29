5 best games like I.G.I.-2: Covert Strike

I.G.I.-2: Covert Strike is a first-person shooter which has an engaging story. This game is known for promoting a stealth-based approach, along with aggression, for defeating enemies, which made gamers around the world enjoy it even more.

I.G.I.-2: Covert Strike released in 2003 and inspired many games of similar nature. If you are in search of offerings that will give you the same thrill as this title, you can give the following games options a try!

Five compelling alternatives to I.G.I.-2: Covert Strike

These are some of the best similar titles to try out:

1. Call of Duty

This first-person shooter gets appreciated for its gameplay and engaging missions, much like I.G.I.-2: Covert Strike. With World War II as the backdrop, the action offered is pretty thrilling.

To help fulfil your mission successfully, there are many AI-controlled characters. Call of Duty received good reviews for its great graphics and immersive soundtrack.

Since this title does not have a checkpoint system, you can save and load at any time you want. The lone wolf approach will not work, however, as this title promotes squad play.

Download it from here.

2. Medal of Honor: Pacific Assault

Like the name hints, this title has Pacific War as the backdrop and has the action that you are looking for. It released a year after I.G.I.-2: Covert Strike and is also a first-person shooter game.

Medal of Honor was held in great regard during toward its time because of the graphics and soundtrack. The beauty of this game is that it will make you take many training tests in the beginning to give you a head’s up about what you are about to face.

Since the storyline of this title is good, it will make you play the game till the end despite challenging missions.

Download it from here.

3. Battlefield 2

This first-person shooter has tactical shooter elements, much like I.G.I.-2: Covert Strike. This military simulator also does a great job in ensuring that you have a realistic experience while playing it.

Like I.G.I.-2: Covert Strike, this game also has both single-player and multiplayer modes. In the former, there can be up to 16 AI-controlled players, while the latter has 64 players.

You will get to play one of the three roles, named the United States Marine Corps, the People's Liberation Army, or the Middle Eastern Coalition. Since Battlefield 2 has stealth elements like I.G.I.-2: Covert Strike, you must make sure that you use proper strategy at the appropriate time.

Game details here.

4. Half-Life 2

This is a first-person shooter with a good story, like I.G.I.-2: Covert Strike. It is a single-player title popular for its physics-based gameplay.

Half-Life 2 combines realism and fiction in a great way. You are tasked with defeating aliens, so if you are not into that sort of thing, you might not enjoy this game that much.

It will provide you with weapons, including an object-manipulating gravity gun which will make it easier for you to complete missions. If you like solving physics puzzles, this title will impress you.

Download it from here.

5. James Bond 007: Nightfire

If you love the James Bond movies, imagine how thrilling it would be to step into the shoes of Agent 007! This title has the action and adrenaline that these movies offer.

Like I.G.I.-2: Covert Strike, there are two game modes. The single-player mode is meant for the main story and missions, while the multiplayer one is an opportunity to for you to play the game with others.

Even though Nightfire is not as popular as the other titles in this list, it is definitely worth your time. It has an action-oriented storyline that will surely keep you hooked to your screens.