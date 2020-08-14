Only a handful of games come close to the level of wanton destruction and chaos of the Just Cause franchise. The series' humble beginnings in the first game were adequate at best but it had a lot of potential moving forward.

The franchise really found its footing in the sequel Just Cause 2 and developed a solid identity of its own. The Just Cause franchise worked a lot to get rid of the open-world shackles of other games in the genre and carve out an identity for itself.

The Just Cause franchise excels at providing players with a large map with destructible environments. It does not hold anything back and looks to up the ante with each instalment.

Here are some games that fans of the Just Cause franchise might also like.

5 of the best games like Just Cause 3

5) Mercenaries 2

This one is a throwback of the highest order, and younger fans might not even be aware of the greatness of Mercenaries 2: World in Flames. The game is in the same vein as Just Cause in the way that it doesn't take itself too seriously.

The game features an over-the-top narrative complete with dictators, thick-neck mercenaries (obviously) and all the beloved cliches of the genre. The biggest selling-point of Mercenaries 2 comes in the form of destructible environments.

There is nothing quite as satisfying as levelling an entire building filled with bad guys using a tank. Mercenary 2 excels at letting players blow things up every second they play the game.

4) Prototype

The Prototype series might not have become the industry mammoth that Activision expected it to, but the individual games have a lot to offer in the way of quality action and wanton destruction.

Prototype gives you control of massively powerful characters who are capable of dealing damage that can level entire city blocks. Nothing quite compares to the first time Alex Mercer lets loose and eliminates every single enemy in the area using the Tendrils.

If you love wanton destruction and epic superhero-style battles, then Prototype might just be your new best friend.

3) Crackdown 2

Crackdown 3 seems like it had been in development forever and when it finally came out, it couldn't quite live up to the hype. However, improving on what is one of the beloved titles in modern gaming is a massive ask from any studio.

Crackdown 2 was an instant favourite of the gaming community upon release. The scale as well as the sheer amount of content that Crackdown had to offer was simply too much to pass up on.

Considered one of the best Xbox exclusives ever, Crackdown is simply one of the best games of its time.

2) Mad Max

From the makers of the Just Cause franchise came another similar open-world title, based on the popular movie series: Mad Max. Possibly one of the most criminally underrated games of this past decade, Mad Max is an absolute gem of a game.

The game runs on high-octane racing fuel from the get-go and before the player even has a chance to gather their bearings, they are thrust into action in the Wasteland of Mad Max.

From epic vehicular warfare to brutal hand-to-hand brawls, Mad Max never failed to live up to the high expectations players had for the game.

1) Saints Row IV

Just like the Just Cause series, the Saints Row franchise also struggled with issues of identity but they both managed to come out swinging and developing an original identity of their own.

To shed its derivative reputation of "GTA clone", the Saints Row franchise went down a more ridiculous and fun route than the GTA franchise. Saints Row the Third was a departure from the series' somewhat grounded tone.

Saints Row IV doubles down on it and gives the player one of the most ridiculous campaigns in recent memory. The game is simply one of the most fun experiences players can have, and one that doesn't take itself seriously at all.