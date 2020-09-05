5 best games like Knives Out – No rules, just fight!

Knives Out – No rules, just fight! was one of the battle royale games banned in India, along with both PUBG mobile titles and Rules of Survival. In Knives Out matches, there are five members in a team, and it features modes like Sniper Battle, 50v50 and Team Fight.

Even if it was not as popular as PUBG Mobile and Rules of Survival, it was known for encouraging team play. If you used to play Knives Out and miss its absence, you could try out the games suggested in the list below.

Five best games like Knives Out – No rules, just fight!

These are five of the best games like Knives Out:

1. Garena Free Fire: 3volution

Image Credit: Fresherslive

This battle royale title should be at the top of your list if you are missing Knives Out. Free Fire is a multiplayer game, and can be played with friends as well. You need to drop down from an aeroplane on to an island and loot supplies and weapons to defend yourself and kill enemies.

Download it from here.

2. Battlelands Royale

Image Credit: Google Play

This BR game will win you over with its adorable characters. You can choose to play as a team, which will surely remind you of the memories of taking down enemies along with your friends in Knives Out. This title also features fun weapons like mini-guns and bazookas, with which you can kill enemies.

Download it from here.

3. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image Credit: Google Play

ScarFall is also a famous multiplayer battle royale game which can be played online as well as offline. The title does not take a lot of space, and is compatible with both low and high-end devices, just like Knives Out. You will also like a cool feature in this game which will allow you to re-spawn three times!

Download it from here.

4. Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Image Credit: Google Play

Like Knives Out, the ultimate goal of this game is survival till the end. In this title, there will be 121 players in total, so you can expect the game to last longer than the usual battle royale games. Make sure to stock up on supplies to be on the safe side. The controls of this game are easy to grasp.

Download it from here.

5. AWP Mode: Elite online 3D sniper action

Image Credit: Google Play

If you like Sniper Battles in Knives Out, you will indeed like this game. It allows you many such guns with which you are supposed to shoot enemies. This title also offers many sniper upgrades which enables you to it equip your rifles with silencers and scopes.

Download it from here.