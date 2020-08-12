Murder-mystery games might not be as popular as shooter games, but they are more thrilling to play. One of the most popular murder-mystery games is L.A. Noire. Detective novel geeks who are into gaming have surely played this famous Rockstar Games title.

Set in the 1940s, L.A. Noire is famous for the spine chilling cases that it offers to its players. It is also known for allowing players to explore the open world for clues that might help them to solve the case.

Five best games like L.A. Noire

If you have played L.A. Noire multiple times and are looking for other murder-mystery games, then here are the best ones that you can try out:

Murdered: Soul Suspect

Murdered: Soul Suspect (Image Credits: Gamepressure)

The premise of this story is fascinating, and you will have a lot of fun playing it, as it will give serious L.A. Noire vibes. You play the role of a ghost detective who sets out to solve his own murder mystery.

The scenes might get redundant at times, but the mystery will surely keep you hooked till the very end. Just have some patience and complete the game as it is not too long and not very difficult in terms of gameplay.

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Image Credits: Fanatical)

If you have read the Conan Doyle classics and watched many movies and TV series featuring the Baker Street detective, you will regret not playing this gem of a game. The action and intrigue in this game will ensure that you forget real-life and keep on playing till the end of time.

The twists and turns in the game are so surprising that you will not have any warning. Scour the place for clues and get yourself drowned in the immersive soundtrack. If you want to put those brain cells to work, then look no further than this game to have an adrenaline-induced gaming experience.

Batman: The Telltale Series

Batman: The Telltale Series (Image Credits: Wallpaper Abyss - Alpha Coders)

Do you know what would make you feel even closer to this DC superhero? By playing as him in a game, of course! Rediscover the dark side of Bruce Wayne’s subconscious in this action-oriented game.

You will be given many choices while playing this game. Make sure you take the correct decision, as your actions will have consequences. The mystery and secrets of this game will make you reminisce of L.A. Noire.

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (Image Credits: IGN.com)

Isn’t the name of the game intriguing? Wait till you play it! The best part about this game is that you can use superpowers to solve the mysteries that the game offers.

Like L.A. Noire, this game also gives its players an open world which they can explore at their own sweet will. You can reassemble the timeline of a crime to get a clearer picture, which makes it even easier for you to solve it.

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain (Image Credits: WallpaperSafari)

The story and gameplay of this detective game is very much like L.A. Noire. Your choices play an essential role in how the story progresses.

Four playable protagonists are desperately trying to solve the mysteries revolving around the Origami killer. With great characters and excellent visuals, this game is worth checking out if you love murder-mystery games.