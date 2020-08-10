Spider-Man was a major breakout hit for Sony and Insomniac Games on PS4, as the game was both a commercial and critical success. Fans across the globe were overjoyed as they finally got to play a worthy successor to the formidable Spider-Man 2.

The game was a breath of fresh air, and the truly remarkable gameplay was front and centre of this 2018 game. Spider-Man was nominated for several 'Game of the Year' awards and won a fair bit as well. The game's fantastic gameplay coupled with a genuinely heartfelt story made it an instant success.

Nailing a Spider-Man game can be tough as players are bound to have high expectations, especially from the swinging mechanics. Insomniac delivered on those expectations, and then some.

These are 5 of our picks for games like Marvel's Spider-Man.

5 of the best games like Marvel's Spider-Man

5) Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor/War

Middle Earth might not be an out and out superhero action/adventure game like Spider-Man, but what else would you call a Gondor Ranger whose soul is fused with a legendary craftsman Elf?

Talion, along with Celebrimbor, is one of the fascinating pairings in all of gaming. The experience of leaping off tall towers onto raging hordes of Uruk and taking them down in one fell swoop is an experience not many games can match.

Middle-Earth games are a power fantasy of the highest order.

4) Sunset Overdrive

Insomniac Games, the developers of Spider-Man, are now a first-party studio for Sony Interactive Entertainment (now, PlayStation Studios). However, shortly before the recent acquisition, they were acquired by Microsoft to develop games for Xbox.

Insomniac Games' history with Ratchet and Clank made them perfect for a superhero title, and thus, Sunset Overdrive was born. It is an excellent game that deserves so much more attention.

Sunset Overdrive is genuinely one of the most entertaining and exciting games on the Xbox One and is bound to give you countless hours of frantic superhero fun.

3) Prototype

The Prototype franchise has been all but dormant, but that is not to say that fans aren't vocal about a sequel. The franchise has a lot of potential, and when it comes to pure superpowered mayhem and chaos, only a few can match Prototype.

From being able to run up walls and skyscrapers and crossing entire blocks in one single jump, Prototype never fails to make the player feel powerful.

2) inFamous: Second Son

One of PlayStation's most beloved franchises, the inFamous games should make a return on next-gen. Given a wide variety of powers to use as well as responsibility, the player must make moral choices throughout the game to determine their path as a hero or a villain.

inFamous: Second Son is a surprisingly heartfelt game that tugs at the heartstrings all too often and yet delivers a kickass superhero/villain game. The soundtrack especially deserves a lot of credit, and Troy Baker is at his usual best as Delsin Rowe.

1) Batman: Arkham Series

There are only a few superheroes as iconic and recognizable as Spider-Man and Batman, both giants in their own way. The Arkham games paved the way for superhero games across all platforms and established the series as the very pinnacle of action/adventure games based on superhero property.

The Arkham games have been hugely influential on games of all kinds, and remain to this date, some of the best games you can play. No game in the series falls short of the mark.