5 best games like Mass Effect series in 2020

Role-playing games are underrated jewels of the gaming world. These titles are known for the freedom that they give to players. Nowadays, almost every mainstream game has role-playing elements in its gameplay.

Mass Effect is a popular role-playing action game series that deals with space exploration. Set in the future, this series was successful in capturing every gamer’s attention with its graphics and interactive storylines.

Five best games like Mass Effect series in 2020

If you want some other role-playing game recommendations, here are a few you can try out:

1. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

The famous movie franchise was successful in inspiring game developers to make titles that deal with galactic quests. If you are a Star Wars fan, then Knights of the Old Republic should be atop your list.

You can choose a character and then have the liberty to decide which side of the Force you want to be on. Even though it was released way back in 2003, you will not feel that you are missing any action, as this game has the right amount of thrill. May the Force be with you!

2. Star Trek: Bridge Crew

If you are into games and are a Trekkie, you will undoubtedly enjoy this title. If you want the best gaming experience, you must try playing it on the PlayStation VR.

You will be a space commander endowed with the duty of defeating aliens. You can form a crew of your own and toy around with strategies to kill them, and also fulfil different quests. You can build a team consisting of four people.

3. Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Mass Effect is said to have inspired the type of cutscenes and dialogues in this game, so it will not be surprising if Human Revolution reminds you of the popular series. The latter's gameplay successfully combines various aspects like shooting, stealth, exploration, and role-playing.

Step into the shoes of Adam Jenson, who has the power of cybernetic implants named augmentations. If you get too tired of the many main missions, you can take part in the side quests that are equally interesting and entertaining.

4. Divinity: Original Sin II

Being a Mass Effect fan, if you are keen regarding the interaction among different characters and cut scenes, this game will satisfy your craving, as these features are the strong points of this game. There are many backstories of characters that you can enjoy as well.

You can form a team of four players to get immersed in this game's compelling storyline. This title is also appreciated for the complexity of its in-game combat. It is okay if you take time to master the moves, as the tactics are not very easy.

5. Dead Space

This game and Mass Effect are similar in the sense that both are set in a futuristic backdrop. Dead Space is not just another action game, as it has been successful in giving severe chills and thrills to its players through the gameplay.

Travel to the 24th century and help a Systems Engineer named Issac Clarke to solve the mysteries and overcome the horrors surrounding him. Be mentally prepared, as this game has quite a few jump scares and plot twists for you to ponder.