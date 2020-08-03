Max Payne is a third-person and single-player shooter game which offers its players a vast open world to explore. The theme of this game is revenge.

Players around the world loved the game as it allowed them to assume the role of a detective looking for justice. Apart from the exciting storyline, the game has interesting missions as well as a large collection of weapons and vehicles to help players with the missions.

If you have completed the Max Payne series and are looking for games of a similar nature, you can check out the games listed below.

5 best games like Max Payne

Here are five of the best games that you can try if you loved the Max Payne series:

Mad Max

Mad Max (Image Courtesy: WallpaperSafari)

Like Max Payne, the theme of Mad Max is revenge. In this game. you will have to take control of the protagonist and travel the open world to track down a gang led by Scabrous Scrotus.

Mafia II

Mafia II (Image Courtesy: Wallpaper Cave)

Advertisement

Mafia II is the story of a gangster who dreams of establishing dominance over the mafia crime families. You can navigate the fictional world of this third-person perspective game in a vehicle or by foot.

The Godfather II

The Godfather II (Image Courtesy: HipWallpaper)

Inspired by the massively popular 1970s films, the game trilogy is well known around the world for its action and drama. The face-off between the mafia and their enemies will certainly please you if violence is what you have been looking for in a game.

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune (Image Courtesy: Pinterest)

If history is your favourite subject, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune will surely win your heart. Step into the shoes of Nathan Drake as he travels to various parts of the world and delves deeper into the history of the places to unlock mysteries and secrets.

The Division

Tom Clancy's The Division (Image Courtesy: HDWallpaper.NU)

Set in a post-apocalyptic New York City, Tom Clancy's The Division is an action role-playing game which can be played in Single Player Mode and Multiplayer Mode. In this game, you can explore the post-apocalyptic world without any inhibitions and will be required to fight against criminals to restore peace.