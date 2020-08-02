5 best games like Metal Gear Solid

Metal Gear Solid made its fans realize that there are two types of video games - one where you go in with all guns blazing, and another in which you wait and use your wits to win against the enemies.

Metal Gear Solid gradually became one of the best spy games to be ever created and made the genre popular amongst many players. Hence, if you’re looking to play games just like Metal Gear Solid, we have you covered.

Five best games like Metal Gear Solid for you to try next

The Last of Us

Image courtesy: USAToday

Although it’s not a game that dabbles in espionage, it does make the player work in stealth mode. It comes handy when you’re fighting against violent and cannibalistic zombies in a post-apocalyptic world.

You play as Joel, a man who has to protect a young girl called Ellie, as they travel and survive together. The gameplay incorporates stealth mechanics that are appropriate for the survival-horror theme of the game.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Image courtesy: ExtremeTech

This installment of the Tomb Raider franchise introduced several stealth elements to the gameplay which will remind you of Metal Gear Solid very often. Lara Croft has to survive in a jungle and get out of it. She will crouch, crawl, camouflage, and claw her way out of every danger, making you enjoy every bit of this excellent survival game.

Sniper Elite 4

Image courtesy: Windows Central

Sniper Elite 4 revolves around the story of World War 2, where you have to snipe as many Nazis as possible. The primary reason why Sniper Elite 4 is a lot like Metal Gear Solid is because of its great stealth mechanics, which require you to hide and make the least amount of noise if you hope to survive in the game.

Hitman

Image courtesy: Microsoft

The entire Hitman series is an ode to espionage. It requires you to hide every time you want to assassinate a target or when you have to run away from the crime scene. The Hitman series offers great gameplay which will keep you busy for hours.

Batman: Arkham Asylum

image courtesy: Den of Geek

Batman is an anti-hero character that uses stealth and scare tactics to topple his enemies. He is unlike other superheroes and prefers to remain shrouded in mystery, allowing the myth of the Batman to instil fear in the hearts of his targets.

Batman: Arkham Asylum is perhaps the best game that captures the spirit of stealth and thus, will make you want to draw comparisons between Arkham Asylum and Metal Gear Solid.