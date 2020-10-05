5 best games like Mini Militia on Google Play Store

Back when PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile had not started reigning supreme in the mobile gaming platform, Mini Militia was the multiplayer battle game that was enjoyed by many mobile gamers. The exciting and straightforward gameplay of this title made it very popular among gamers.

Mini Militia can also be played offline, which was a major advantage for many. If you want to relive the good old days, here are five similar offerings that you can find on Google Play Store.

Best alternatives to Mini Militia on Google Play Store

These are five of the most similar Android games that you can try out:

1. Major Militia - War Mayhem

Image Credits: Google Play

If you want some classic 2D shooter action, play this game for some fun. With a rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play Store, this title will bring you the best of two exciting games, Mini Militia and Major Mayhem.

There are exciting missions that you can complete by rescuing hostages and battling enemies on your way. This offering has also received applause for its good graphics and weapons.

Download it from here.

2. Blitz Brigade - Online FPS fun

Image Credits: Google Play

You will enjoy this multiplayer first-person shooter if you like Mini Militia. There are seven different classes that you can join, which includes Sniper, Soldier, Medic, etc.

If you want to have an added advantage while battling the other team, you can also unlock Ultra Abilities. You can fight along with 12 players in total.

Download it from here.

3. Clash of Clans

Image Credits: Google Play

Clash of Clans is more than just a simple shooter game, and you will need a strategy to be victorious. The scope of this game is more than Mini Militia, and you can indulge in a lot of other activities.

From shooting enemies to building your village and raising a clan, this title will ensure that you don’t have a dull moment. Remember to plan a full-proof battle strategy to win the clan wars.

Download it from here.

4. MazeMilitia Classic Multiplayer Shooting Game

Image Credits: APKPure.com

This game is a multiplayer shooter that you can play online or over Local Area Network (LAN). MazeMilitia has three different game modes that you can enjoy.

Like Mini Militia, this game gets appreciation for its cool animation and realistic sound effects. Weapons like sniper gun, launcher, machine guns, etc., provided will help you kill enemies with ease.

Download it from here.

5. WarFriends: PvP Shooter Game

Image Credits: Android Authority

The animations of this title will definitely give you Mini Militia vibes. To shoot other players, you have to collect military weapons provided by the game and build your army.

There are various challenges that you will have to complete in this fast-paced online shooter. WarFriends also has super cool and quirky weapons like anti-tank bazookas!

Download it from here.