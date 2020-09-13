5 best games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang to play after the ban

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is one of the many mobile games that were banned by the Indian government. The game was popular among players who liked mobile games from the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) genre.

If you are disappointed that your favorite game has been banned in the country, and are now looking for alternatives, here are some similar titles that you can try out. These games resemble the famous MOBA title and feature a similar gameplay style.

Five best games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang to play after the ban

These are five of the best games like Mobile Legends:

1. Champions Legion | 5v5 MOBA

Champions Legion. Image: Champions Legion.

The biggest similarity between Mobile Legends and this game is that both are from the MOBA genre. As the name suggests, you will be a part of one of the two teams that will consist of 5 members each.

This title gives you the option to create your very own league, and you can hone your skills or learn new ones to become the MVP. The game has been downloaded over 5 million times from the Google Play Store and takes up only 99 MB.

Download it from here.

2. Legend of Ace

Legend of Ace. Image: Uptodown (YouTube).

Instead of the item system, Legend of Ace follows a card-based system. This helps in improving the game’s strategy significantly.

The fast pace of the game and the exciting matches will surely remind you of Mobile Legends. There are five members in one team, and you will get to choose from any one of the in-game roles, namely Tank, Healer, Shooter, Mage, or Ganker.

Download it from here.

3. Legendary Heroes MOBA Offline

Legendary Heroes. Image: Google Play.

Legendary Heroes MOBA can also be played offline, which is an added reason for you to try it out. It offers over 40 maps with exciting challenges for you to take part in.

The short and action-oriented matches will definitely remind you of Mobile Legends. You can choose the heroes of your choice and then utilize any one of the four unique special powers to win the game.

Download it from here.

4. Onmyoji Arena

Onmyoji Arena. Image: Google Play.

If you are into games that have a delicate Japanese setting, look no further than this title. Onmyoji Arena features a 5 vs. 5 MOBA gameplay, just like Mobile Legends.

Season 10 of the game was widely appreciated for retaining as well as diversifying the art style of the original title and make it more appealing. Onmyoji Arena also encourages strategic gameplay and emphasizes on your tactics rather than fighting ability.

Download it from here.

5. Awakening of Heroes: MOBA 5v5

Awakening of Heroes. Image: Uptodown (YouTube).

As the name suggests, there are two teams consisting of 5 members each in this title, just like Mobile Legends. The most attractive part of this game is the heroes that it offers to its players.

There are various rewards that you can collect while playing the game with your friends. The dynamic gameplay is all about strategy and teamwork, which ultimately help you in winning the 10-minute matches.

Download it from here.