Many players might have memories of being denied a game at the store as kids because they had been rated M for Mature. These ratings can be credited to the Mortal Kombat series.

The ESRB, a rating system, was formed directly as a result of the Mortal Kombat games in the 90s. The game was responsible for terrifying parents all across the globe due to its violent and gory nature.

While its contemporaries, like Street Fighter, chose a much more toned-down route, Mortal Kombat revelled in its glorious bloodshed. This rebellious nature of the game is what endeared it to the fans, especially as it was also backed by solid gameplay and extremely fun characters.

5 best games like Mortal Kombat

5) Marvel v Capcom: Infinite

The Marvel v Capcom series has fared extremely well in the fighting genre, and given its impressive roster of both iconic Capcom and Marvel characters, it is no surprise.

One of the biggest aspects of a fighting game that makes it appealing to fans, in addition to great gameplay, is the roster of characters. Unique characters with specific fighting styles are what keeps the game interesting, and arguably, Marvel v Capcom has historically had some of the most iconic characters.

If you've ever wondered who would win in a fight between Dante and Thor, this is your chance to find out.

4) Street Fighter V

While both Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter fall under the same genre of fighting games, they couldn't be further apart in terms of feel and gameplay. Street Fighter plays vastly different than Mortal Kombat games but they both remain two of the greatest fighting game series of all time.

Street Fighter's impressive cast of characters is only matched by its in-depth and intricate gameplay that is easy to learn but much harder to master. Street Fighter V encourages you to experiment with more characters to figure out which fighting style suits you the best.

3) Tekken 7

The Tekken franchise, much like Mortal Kombat, is also steeped in history and has given the community some of the most iconic characters in video-gaming.

Many players have fond memories of either Capoeira-kicking their friends across the face as Eddy or annoying their opponents by spamming the sword-sit move as Yoshimitsu.

The games have also managed to craft great mythos and lore around its characters and told surprisingly captivating stories. Tekken 7 is undoubtedly one of the most polished and balanced games in the series.

2) Soulcalibur VI

Soulcalibur VI is perhaps the best game in the series, and the game's attention to detail shows in each fight. It has an in-depth combat system as well as console exclusive characters such as the God of War Kratos himself.

However, the game's core strength lies in a feature that allows players to create their own characters. This is something fighting games have not experimented with enough, and Soulcalibur pulled off this amazing feat quite brilliantly.

Players have gone to town on the player creation system and created some amazing and truly bizarre characters.

1) Injustice 2

One of the newer entries in the fighting game genre, Injustice, also developed by NetherRealm, is an extremely fun and engaging fighting game. In addition to being a solid fighting game, Injustice 2 also offers a great superhero story.

With the solid cast of iconic DC villains and heroes, Injustice 2 never gets old. Every time players go up against Superman as Batman or vice versa, it never fails to bring a smile on their face.

The game has a lot to offer in terms of in-depth gameplay, and players who are comfortable with the Mortal Kombat style of fighting games will find themselves right at home with Injustice 2.