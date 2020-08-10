Overwatch is a popular first-person multiplayer shooter game that is based on teamwork. The game was released in 2015 by Blizzard Entertainment. Multiplayer shooter games like Overwatch are in trend right now, and have a massive fan following.

If you want to have a gameplay experience that is very similar to that of Overwatch, these are the five best games that you can try out.

Five best games like Overwatch

These are the five best games like Overwatch:

Warframe

Warframe. Image: Wallpaper Cave.

Warframe might not be as vibrant as Overwatch, but the gameplay is quite similar. Join the Tennos soldiers as they try their best to restore peace in a war-torn world. Pick this game if you want intense action and thrill. You will learn how to work and defeat your enemies as a team.

System Requirements (Source: Steam)

MINIMUM:

OS:Windows 7 64-Bit (32-bit not supported)

Processor:Intel Core 2 Duo e6400 or AMD Athlon x64 4000+

Video:DirectX 10+ capable Graphics Card

Memory:4 GB RAM

Storage:35 GB available HD space

Internet:Broadband Internet Connection Required

Tribes Ascend

Tribes Ascend. Image: HDWallpaper.NU.

The gameplay of Tribes Ascend is very fast-paced and action-oriented. Due to its pace, a little lag in the game can cost you your life.

You can choose from the different armour systems that will give you the necessary protection against deadly creatures. Make sure that you are always ready to put your best weapon forward to shoot your enemies.

Battleborn

Battleborn. Image: SUWalls.

The best part about Battleborn is that you can pick the characters as per your preference. Each character has its unique ability and playstyle.

Battleborn can be played in both single-player as well as multiplayer modes. The Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) elements in this game are more pronounced in comparison to Overwatch.

System Requirements (Source: Steam)

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 7 x64-bit or Later

Processor: Intel i5-750 / AMD Phenom IIx4 945

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD HD 7850/ NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or better, PhysX support

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 50 GB available space

Brink

Brink. Image: WallpaperSafari.

The multiplayer gameplay of BRINK is very similar to that of Overwatch. If you want to enjoy the game to its fullest, then go for its co-op variant.

You can choose one of the classes among the four factions that are offered to you: Operative, Solider, Medic, and Engineer. The online servers can accommodate up to 16 players.

System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: XP(SP3)/Vista/Windows 7

Processor: Intel Quad Core i5

Memory: 3GB RAM

Hard Drive: 8GB of free space

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 / ATI Radeon™ HD 5850

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Image: Wallpaper Cave.

This multiplayer shooter game requires no introduction. It is already famous for its superb action and gameplay. Go all guns blazing in an intense battle between Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists. The gameplay of CS: GO has made its loyal fans stick to the game for several years now.

System Requirements (Source: Steam)