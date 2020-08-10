Overwatch is a popular first-person multiplayer shooter game that is based on teamwork. The game was released in 2015 by Blizzard Entertainment. Multiplayer shooter games like Overwatch are in trend right now, and have a massive fan following.
If you want to have a gameplay experience that is very similar to that of Overwatch, these are the five best games that you can try out.
Five best games like Overwatch
Warframe
Warframe might not be as vibrant as Overwatch, but the gameplay is quite similar. Join the Tennos soldiers as they try their best to restore peace in a war-torn world. Pick this game if you want intense action and thrill. You will learn how to work and defeat your enemies as a team.
System Requirements (Source: Steam)
- MINIMUM:
- OS:Windows 7 64-Bit (32-bit not supported)
- Processor:Intel Core 2 Duo e6400 or AMD Athlon x64 4000+
- Video:DirectX 10+ capable Graphics Card
- Memory:4 GB RAM
- Storage:35 GB available HD space
- Internet:Broadband Internet Connection Required
Tribes Ascend
The gameplay of Tribes Ascend is very fast-paced and action-oriented. Due to its pace, a little lag in the game can cost you your life.
You can choose from the different armour systems that will give you the necessary protection against deadly creatures. Make sure that you are always ready to put your best weapon forward to shoot your enemies.
Battleborn
The best part about Battleborn is that you can pick the characters as per your preference. Each character has its unique ability and playstyle.
Battleborn can be played in both single-player as well as multiplayer modes. The Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) elements in this game are more pronounced in comparison to Overwatch.
System Requirements (Source: Steam)
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows® 7 x64-bit or Later
- Processor: Intel i5-750 / AMD Phenom IIx4 945
- Memory: 6 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD HD 7850/ NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or better, PhysX support
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 50 GB available space
Brink
The multiplayer gameplay of BRINK is very similar to that of Overwatch. If you want to enjoy the game to its fullest, then go for its co-op variant.
You can choose one of the classes among the four factions that are offered to you: Operative, Solider, Medic, and Engineer. The online servers can accommodate up to 16 players.
System Requirements (Source: Steam)
- OS: XP(SP3)/Vista/Windows 7
- Processor: Intel Quad Core i5
- Memory: 3GB RAM
- Hard Drive: 8GB of free space
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 / ATI Radeon™ HD 5850
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
This multiplayer shooter game requires no introduction. It is already famous for its superb action and gameplay. Go all guns blazing in an intense battle between Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists. The gameplay of CS: GO has made its loyal fans stick to the game for several years now.
System Requirements (Source: Steam)
- OS: Windows® 7/Vista/XP
- Processor: Intel® Core™ 2 Duo E6600 or AMD Phenom™ X3 8750 processor or better
- Memory: 2 GB RAM
- Graphics: Video card must be 256 MB or more and should be a DirectX 9-compatible with support for Pixel Shader 3.0
- DirectX: Version 9.0c
- Storage: 15 GB available space