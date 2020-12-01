5 best games like Prince of Persia for Android devices

Prince of Persia is a very popular video game series which is known for its exciting missions and thrilling gameplay. The action and adventure, along with the medieval backdrop, has enthralled players around the world.

The ones who love playing the Prince of Persia series can try out some other games of similar nature. In this article, we list some of the best games like Prince of Persia for Android devices.

Top 5 games similar to Prince of Persia for Android devices

These are the five best games like Prince of Persia that are compatible with Android devices:

1. Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders

Image via Nintendo

Like Prince of Persia, this story is also based in medieval Iran. Players will have to solve intriguing puzzles in order to go ahead in this exciting adventure title.

There are various mini-games, where players will have to take part in duels and be engaged in sword fighting. The game allows players to explore 41 different Persian locations.

You can download it from here.

2. Darkness Rises

Image via WallpaperAccess

In this action role-playing game, players will have a great time hacking and slashing their way through monsters, just like they did in Prince of Persia. The graphics of the game will definitely attract many players.

As the game progresses, players can choose and build their characters. In the mobile game, there will be an option to choose from one of the four classes named Warrior, Wizard, Assassin, and Berserker.

You can download it from here.

3. Aladdin Prince Adventures

Image via Jogos Android - Unique Games (YouTube)

Inspired by the Arabian Nights, this story follows Aladdin and his quest to find a magic lamp. Players can uncover secrets and explore new places, just like they did while playing Prince of Persia.

The game has 45 levels, which players will have to cross in order to complete the game. They can also upgrade Aladdin to make him stronger and win daily rewards offered by the title.

You can download it from here.

4. Son of Zeus

Image via Gamelon Studios (YouTube)

Like Prince of Persia, this game also has medieval action and sword fighting sequences. The fictional story of this title revolves around the characters of Greek mythology.

Players have to defeat the evil Ares, the King of the Underworld, in order to restore peace. This game has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store and takes up only 51 MB of space.

You can download it from here.

5. Assassin’s Creed Identity

Image via Assassin’s Creed UK (YouTube)

The idea of the first Assassin’s Creed video game was inspired by the Prince of Persia series, so there are bound to be similarities between the two. The particular Android title also offers great graphics.

This game has many missions that players will have an exciting time completing. They will have four different classes to choose from namely, Shadow Blade, Berserker, Thief, and Trickster.

You can download it from here.