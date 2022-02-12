5 best games like PUBG for low-end phones (February 2022)

PUBG (currently known as PUBG: Battlegrounds) was launched in 2017 and received global appreciation. The fame of the PC version led to its mobile adaptation, which expanded the franchise to multiple titles.

The mobile version of the battle royale shooter has grown tenfold in the intervening years and is easily among the most popular games for Android and iOS.

The popular BR title offers a realistic shooting experience with excellent graphic optimization on smartphones. The intense action with various weapons, supplies, and game modes makes the game more immersive than most other options. However, the minimum system requirements make it impossible to play on low-end smartphones.

Best PUBG alternatives for low-end smartphones in February 2022

1) MaskGun - FPS Shooting Gun Game

Fans can download and play MaskGun on their 2 GB RAM devices without much fuss, as the game is made for low-end smartphones. There are plenty of in-game customizations for gear alongside weapons.

Players can participate in PvP battles and global clan contests to unlock several achievements.

2) ScarFall - The Royale Combat

ScarFall is a BR shooter meant for most entry-level smartphones. The battle royale matches feature an island where all users drop and fight it out till the last man is standing.

They can get decent options in terms of firepower, but the graphics and game physics are underwhelming.

3) Infinity Ops: Cyberpunk Shooter

Fans looking for a futuristic FPS experience should go for Infinity Ops. It offers a unique gameplay experience where gamers modernize weaponry alongside jetpacks and exo-suits.

The title also provides multiple options in terms of MP modes and in-game missions.

4) Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is among the most popular games on the Play Store. It became one of the few titles to register over one billion downloads, and low-end smartphone users contribute a big chunk of the userbase.

Free Fire's minimum system requirements suit most 2 GB and 3 GB RAM devices. In addition, the popular survival shooter provides a plethora of in-game features like characters, pets, weapon skins, multiple maps, etc.

5) PUBG Mobile Lite

The Lite version of PUBG Mobile is an excellent option if players want the same experience. The features like firearms, design of graphics, vehicles, characters' looks, and more make the lite variant pretty likable.

Moreover, the game's compatibility with low-end devices is a bonus.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

