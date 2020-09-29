5 best games like PUBG Mobile for 1 GB RAM phones

Usually, games such as PUBG Mobile in the battle royale genre are designed in such a way that they can only run well on medium to high-end mobile devices. That’s because they have a lot of in-game content as well as sophisticated graphics. These characteristics require a phone with a healthy amount of RAM to play such titles.

But if you don’t have a medium to high-end device, there are still some titles like PUBG Mobile that are compatible with your phone. These may have less-impressive graphics, but they do end up making an action-packed gaming experience that is loved by all fans of the battle royale genre.

Five best alternatives to PUBG Mobile for 1 GB RAM phones

1) Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Image credits: APKPure.com

Hopeless Land is a pretty badass battle royale game that incorporates elements from the gameplay of PUBG Mobile. It features a fierce battle between 121 players who parachute down to an arena, where they must fight until only one survives.

This title features various types of vehicles and weapons to make use of in-game, and also has the option of using the voice-chat function when playing with friends in a multiplayer scenario.

Download the game here.

2) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image credits: APKPure.com

ScarFall is another alternative to PUBG Mobile that does not require more than 1 GB RAM to function without lags. This Indian game, like PUBG Mobile, borrows elements of battle royale but also manages to add plenty of other game modes to keep the content fresh for users.

There is also the option of single-player offline modes for fans to play. Additionally, the graphics and character customisation in this title are fun elements that make it worth a try.

Download the game here.

3) Zooba: Free-for-all

Image credits: APKPure.com

Zooba uses its quirky and cartoonish graphics and manages to build a battle royale experience that feels both light-hearted and ferocious at the same time. Don the fun animal avatars as you battle your way through the arena and survive as the last man standing.

This game has simplistic graphics that allow it to be pretty light on your mobile’s resources. Lastly, you can easily customise characters and make use of the various weapons available during the gameplay. Such features make it stand out from others titles like PUBG Mobile.

Download the game here.

4) Battlelands Royale

Image credits: Medium

Battlelands Royale is an entertaining battle royale game that incorporates many elements from games such as PUBG Mobile. But the one pretty different factor is that it hosts BR matches with only 32 players, instead of 100. Therefore, matches are quicker and more fast-paced than in PUBG Mobile, which can be a pretty exciting way to play BR-themed games.

Last but not least, the simplistic graphics of this title ensure that it does not require more than 1 GB RAM on your phone.

Download the game here.

5) ZombsRoyale.io

Image credits: BlueStacks

Want to play a quirky battle royale game with a crazy spin to it? ZombsRoyale is your answer. This title features BR matches, like PUBG Mobile, where there aren’t only players in the arena, but also a horde of bloodthirsty zombies who want to kill you.

With simple 2D graphics and the added challenge in the gameplay, ZombsRoyale is an expectedly genius offering that needs players to bring their A-game. There are also plenty of other game modes for you to try.

Download the game here.