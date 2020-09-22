5 best games like PUBG Mobile under 100 MB

PUBG Mobile has been such an influence on the battle royale genre that it kickstarted the creation of several more titles that followed the same gameplay idea. While PUBG Mobile is more sophisticated, it is also one that does not run efficiently on low-end devices.

Moreover, since the ban on PUBG Mobile, Indian fans of the game have also been on the hunt for an appropriate alternative. In this article, we look at the best similar titles that take up less than 100 MB and work very well on low-end phones.

Five best games like PUBG Mobile under 100 MB

1) Survival Battleground Free Fire

Image credits: APKPure.com

Survival Battleground Free Fire is an excellent alternative to PUBG Mobile, borrowing many gaming elements from the latter. For instance, players are parachuted on to a vast arena, on which they must engage in an epic battle for survival.

This title has decent graphics for a game of this range and has plenty of other game modes to keep users interested, some of which include a sniper level and a zombie shooting level.

Size: 89MB

Download here.

Advertisement

2) PVP Shooting Battle 2020

Image credits: APKPure.com

PVP Shooting Battle is a battle royale title with both an offline single-player and an online multiplayer mode. Players also can be a part of weekly and monthly contests and events, which help them unlock useful rewards to enhance gameplay.

The offline gameplay of this title consists of missions that the user must complete. The online battle royale gameplay, on the other hand, follows the same pattern as PUBG Mobile’s BR gameplay.

Size: 88MB

Download here.

3) Stickman Battle Royale

Image credits: APKPure.com

Have you ever seen stick figures engaged in fierce, action-packed battle? Well then, it’s time to check them out, because Stickman Battle Royale is an exceptionally whimsical game loaded with action.

The stickmen style of characters has been rendered in 2D graphics, ensuring that the game is small. And therefore, it can be played seamlessly on low-end devices. But it manages to uphold the BR theme, which it borrows from PUBG Mobile.

Size: 21MB

Download here.

4) Bullet League

Image credits: APKPure.com

Bullet League is a great battle royale game that features 2D simplistic graphics, making it an excellent fit for low-end mobile phones. This title follows the same format as any battle royale game, like PUBG Mobile, but with a twist.

The BR matches in this game last only three minutes and are incredibly fast-paced and packed with action. It also has more than 30 unique characters to select from and upgrade as players make progress by winning matches.

Size: 92MB

Download here.

5) Mad GunZ

Image credits: APKPure.com

Mad GunZ is the quirky mixture of PUBG Mobile and Minecraft that you didn’t know you wanted. This game is equipped with the blocky textures characteristic of Minecraft, even featuring the pickaxe as a weapon in the battle royale mode.

This title also follows in the footsteps of other BR games in terms of gaming experience. Featuring five distinct maps, it is a blast to play, especially if players are looking for an efficient offering to run on their low-end mobiles.

Size: 70MB

Download here.