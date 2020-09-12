5 best games like PUBG Mobile under 100 MB to play after the ban

In some shocking news for the gaming community, PUBG Mobile was banned in India a few days ago. This was also reason enough to break the hearts of many battle royale fans in the country, as many gamers used to enjoy this title.

PUBG Mobile, however, required a considerable amount of space, so chances are you might not have had the resources to download and play it. But games in this list, which are all similar BR titles, take up only 100 MB of storage on your phones.

Five best games like PUBG Mobile under 100 MB

These are some best similar titles under the specified storage requirement:

1. Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Image Credits: Uptodown (YouTube)

As soon as you land on the map, your primary focus will be to find supplies and weapons, which will remind you of PUBG Mobile. While fighting enemies, you must make sure to stay away from the Poison Circle.

The map that this game offers takes up an area of 4x4 km, which is half the size of the Erangel and Miramar maps in PUBG Mobile. There are also many vehicles that can take you from one place to another, which makes it easier to explore the terrain.

Size: 99 MB

Download it from here.

2. Battle Royale Fire Force Free: Online & Offline

Image Credits: apkpure.com

This game has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play Store, which is reason enough for you to check it out. The pixelated graphics offered is also liked by many players, and makes for an interesting gameplay experience.

The map in this game is vast and features various buildings and deserts that will surely remind you of Erangel and Miramar. This title also comes with an auto-shooting feature.

Size: 88 MB

Download it from here.

3. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image Credits: Google Play

You will be required to tackle a shrinking time zone, just like you did when playing PUBG Mobile. Also, if you like semi-pixelated cartoonish characters, then you can choose this game.

If you get nervous when facing enemies, you need not worry, as this title also offers an auto-shooting feature, which will make your job easier. There are also over 30 types of weapons that you can choose from.

Size: 75 MB

Download it from here.

4. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game

Image Credits: 99images

One of the advantages of this game is that you can play both online and offline modes. If you are wondering whether there are missions for you to complete while playing offline, then yes, there are more 20 that you can indulge in.

This title also gets appreciation for its graphics, just like PUBG Mobile. The multiplayer mode is massively-popular, but you can also take part in single-player campaigns, which are also quite enjoyable.

Size: 88 MB

Download it from here.

5. Survival Battleground Free Fire: Battle Royale

Image Credits: APKPure.com

The main similarity between this game and PUBG Mobile is that the core theme of both is survival. You will have many challenging missions that are required to be fulfilled in this title.

This 3D FPS offering also offers many military vehicles that you can use to travel from one place to another. It can also be played offline, and has been downloaded over five million times from Google Play Store.

Size: 89 MB

Download it from here.