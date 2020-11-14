PUBG Mobile is a famous battle royale game which is loved by players because of its gameplay and graphics.

The only drawback of PUBG Mobile is its high device requirements. Players who are unable to download PUBG Mobile due to storage issues can look at the games below as viable alternatives.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile under 150 MB on the Google Play Store

1. Desert Battleground

Image via APKPure.com

This game has easy controls and it will not take time for battle royale players to grasp it. Since this title has a desert map, it will remind players of PUBG Mobile’s Miramar map.

Players will have to search for weapons and supplies as soon as they land in a hostile desert. They will have to defeat their opponents while keeping a close eye on the danger zone.

Size: 98 MB

Download it from here.

2. Free Survival: fire battlegrounds

Advertisement

Image via APKPure.com

Like PUBG Mobile, the ultimate goal of the players in this title is also to survive till the end. Free Survival: fire battlegrounds is often chosen as it can also be played without an internet connection.

The game is liked by players for offering realistic weapons with which they can kill their enemies. This game has simple controls and is compatible with low-end devices.

Size: 119 MB.

Download it from here.

3. Survival Battleground Free Fire: Battle Royale

Image via APKPure.com

This game is famous for offering tough missions that players have an exciting time completing. Both PUBG Mobile and Survival Battleground Free Fire: Battle Royale have survival at their core.

Players can utilize military vehicles to travel from one place to another. This 3D shooter also offers guns that the players will have to use to eliminate their enemies.

Advertisement

Size: 89 MB

Download it from here.

4. Hopeless Unknown Free Critical Battleground Strike

Image via APKPure.com

Players will not take time to understand the basic rules of this title if they are a PUBG Mobile player. This game will be appealing to those who love to shoot their enemies with a sniper.

Much like PUBG Mobile, players have the option to choose two main guns to shoot their enemies. The game also offers supplies that help the players to rejuvenate their health whenever they get hurt.

Size: 42 MB

Download it from here.

5. Free Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline

Image via APKPure.com

Players will get the chance to play in a modern city with multistoried buildings in this title. The game has simple controls which will not be difficult for PUBG Mobile players to understand.

Advertisement

This title features game modes like Squad Mode, Team battle, etc. which are exciting to play. This battle royale title has rating of 4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 123 MB

Download it from here.