When it comes to the battle royale genre, every mobile gamer has played PUBG Mobile at some point in time. That's because the gameplay of this title is simple yet fun.

Unfortunately, PUBG Mobile cannot be downloaded from the Google Play Store in India anymore. So, players who are into PUBG Mobile can try playing the following games in 2021.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile in 2021

#1 - Call of Duty: Mobile

Battle royale and the multiplayer modes are played frequently when it comes to Call of Duty: Mobile. A lot of player are drawn to the great graphics and immersive audio of this title.

The maps from Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare feature in this title. Players will definitely be reminded of PUBG Mobile when playing its battle royale mode.

#2 - Garena Free Fire-New Beginning

Like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire is also a famous battle royale game in India. Like all battle royale games, the ultimate objective is to survive till the end.

The matches in this title last for 10 minutes approximately. There can be a total of 50 players in one match.

#3 - Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Players who love to snipe and shoot in PUBG Mobile will surely enjoy the matches of this title. Players can also take part in single players campaigns when they do not have access to the internet.

When players are in the mood for sniping, they should try the Online Sniper Tournaments. Cover Fire has a good rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store and has been downloaded over 50 million times.

#4 ScarFall – The Royale Combat

Like PUBG Mobile, players can enjoy battle royale matches and deathmatches. This game can also be enjoyed offline and is appreciated for being compatible with low-end mobile devices.

The game offers a good arsenal of weapons. Players can improve their aim by picking up the scopes available in shelters and buildings.

#5 Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Players can opt for the story mode of this title if they want to enjoy it offline. The battle royale matches are exciting and the controls of the game are easy to pick up.

There are many types of weapons that players can use to put an end to their enemies. The realistic nature of the weapons is also reminiscent of PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.