5 best games like PUBG Mobile for 2GB RAM phones

PUBG Mobile is undoubtedly the champion in the mobile battle royale genre. However, since the game’s unfortunate ban in India, fans of PUBG Mobile have been on the lookout for other games to occupy their time.

An action-packed arena and the challenge for survival are two elements that have been recreated in several similar games. Like PUBG Mobile, the games listed below run perfectly well on phones with 2GB RAM.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile that run well on 2GB RAM phones

1) Call of Duty Mobile

Image credits: Forbes

Call of Duty Mobile has been one of the most popular competitors of PUBG Mobile. This game is based on the Call of Duty video game series for PC and consoles and follows similar gameplay.

One major similarity with PUBG Mobile is the battle royale mode, which has been executed rather well. The concept remains the same, with 100 players fighting to the death on a massive battlefield but COD Mobile does an exceptional job of adding its own bits of unique characteristics to the genre.

Download the game here.

2) Garena Free Fire

Image credits: SensorTower

Garena Free Fire was the game that had the most to gain from the ban on PUBG Mobile. It ended up with millions of new users following the ban, and for good reason. Free Fire has created its own distinct style of the battle royale experience, with only 50 players instead of 100.

The game also allows for a much more sophisticated form of character customisation, with each character having unique skills that are useful in combat and can be leveled up as you progress through the game.

Download the game here.

3) Hopeless Land: Fight For Survival

Image credits: APKPure.com

Hopeless Land is one of the better PUBG Mobile clones to try. It builds on the legacy of the battle royale gameplay made by PUBG Mobile and parachutes 121 players onto a massive arena until only one man or team survives in the end.

Much like PUBG Mobile, the game is also about scavenging for supplies and weapons while exploring the map using various vehicles. Additionally, a live voice chat allows you to be in touch with team members and plan your strategy to win.

Download the game here.

4) Scarfall: The Royale Combat

Image credits: APKPure.com

Scarfall is an Indian copy of PUBG Mobile that manages to do justice to the battle royale genre. The BR gameplay is more or less the same as PUBG Mobile’s but Scarfall also adds a couple of other game modes for players to enjoy.

Moreover, the game has a unique offline single-player mode for people who want to have the closest battle royale experience without the use of the internet.

Download the game here.

5) Pixel’s Unknown Battle Ground

Image credits: Google Play

As suggested by the title, Pixel’s Unknown Battle Ground is a PUBG Mobile clone that’s perfect as a quirky alternative to the original game. If you’re a fan of the blocky and pixelated textures of Minecraft as well as the badass gameplay of PUBG Mobile, then you’ll definitely love this mixture of the two.

Obviously, the game’s graphics, which are inspired by Minecraft, are simple enough to be supported by any mobile device and provides for an exceptionally fun gaming experience!

Download the game here.