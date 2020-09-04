5 best games like PUBG Mobile under 300MB

The ban of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite by the Indian government has sent shockwaves thr the gaming community. And needless to say, fans are scrambling to find suitable alternatives to their favorite battle royale game.

While PUBG Mobile was a pretty demanding mobile game, equipped with sophisticated graphics and better performance, several alternative games are much less resource-intensive. They don't actually take up too much memory on your device. So if you don't have more than 300MB to spare, here are a few great PUBG Mobile like games to consider.

Five best games like PUBG Mobile under 300MB

1) Survival Battleground Free Fire: Battle Royale

Survival Battleground Free Fire: Battle Royale (Image credits: Google Play)

A game that borrows its gameplay elements from both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, Survival Battleground Free Fire: Battle Royale is a game that takes up only 141MB on your device.

The game centres around a similar battle royale experience. Players are sent to the ground in an arena where they must emerge as the sole survivor. The game runs pretty seamlessly and has decent graphics, and can be enjoyed for hours.

2) Battle Royale 3D - Warrior63

Battle Royale 3D (Image credits: Google Play)

Yet another game that is inspired by the battle royale gameplay made famous by PUBG, Battle Royale 3D is a light game that uses only 146MB of memory on your mobile device.

Players are land onto a 4km x 4km map that consists of a variety of terrains, on which you must fight until the last. The game has easy controls as well as decent graphics, making it a good PUBG Mobile alternative for low-end mobile phones.

3) Rocket Royale

Rocket Royale (Image credits: Google Play)

Rocket Royale is a battle royale game that seeks to add a bit of its own unique element to the BR gameplay that may tend to feel repetitive at times. Inspired by both Fortnite and PUBG, Rocket Royale sets the objective for players to scavenge for parts and build a rocket to escape the island they're on.

However, players can also destroy each other's rockets, so the game is also about building forts to protect what's yours. Rocket Royale takes only 260MB on your device.

4) Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground

Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground (Image credits: APKPure.com)

A hybrid between Minecraft and PUBG, Pixel's's Unknown Battle Ground is a relatively lighter app that makes use of the beloved pixelated graphics of games like Minecraft. It combines that with the cut-throat battle royale gameplay of PUBG Mobile.

The game has quirky graphics and a challenging BR gameplay that will leave you wanting more. Lastly, the game only takes up 183MB on your device, making it compatible with all Android devices.

5) Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale (Image credits: Cryd's Daily)

Battlelands Royale has taken the BR genre from games like PUBG Mobile, and created its own unique spin on the theme. With a top-down style of vibrant and cartoonish look, Battlelands Royale can easily be mistaken for anything but battle royale.

However, the game does justice to the genre, with decent gameplay, great choice of weapons and gear, as well as smooth performance on any device. The game only takes up 208MB of memory on your mobile device.