5 best games like PUBG Mobile under 500 MB to play after ban

PUBG Mobile was one of the most played mobile games in India, before it was banned two days back. If it was your favourite smartphone title, and the ban broke your heart, fret not, as you can try other offerings that will help fill the void as much as possible.

For some of you, there might not be a lot of space to spare in your mobile phones. If yes, then you have come to the right place, as all the games on this list are less than half a GB.

Five best games like PUBG Mobile under 500 MB to play after ban

These are the best such alternatives:

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall (Image Credits: scarfall.ueniweb.com)

This is one of the best alternatives to PUBG Mobile that you can get under 500 MB. It follows the general rule of battle royale games, so the gameplay will not be challenging for you to grasp. The best part of this game is that it is playable offline as well. Another cool feature is that you can get three chances to re-spawn and win the war.

Size: 353 MB

Download it from here.

2. Infinity Ops: Online FPS

Advertisement

Infinity Ops (Image Credits: Google Play)

If you love games with a sci-fi setting, you can play this game for some FPS action. There are four different classes, namely Assault, Recruit, Saboteur, and Tank. There are a lot of cool weapons, like laser machineguns and plasma rifles, that you can try. The graphics and controls are also worth appreciating, similar to PUBG Mobile.

Size: 486 MB

Download it from here.

3. Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Hopeless Land (Image Credits: MEmu)

A strategic battle royale game that will remind you of PUBG Mobile, Hopeless Land has 121 players parachuting on to an island, instead of 100, and players will then fight for survival. With a size of only 346 MB, this title does not have high-end device requirements and can easily be played on low-end phones.

Size: 346 MB

Download it from here.

4. Game of Survival

Game of Survival (Image Credits: Maximumandroid - Just Good Games, YouTube)

As the name suggests, this is a survival game involving fighting your way through the zombie apocalypse. This title is not a battle royale one, but the way that you will have to scour for weapons and gather supplies will surely give you PUBG Mobile vibes. It has 4.5 stars on Google Play Store.

Size: 345 MB

Download it from here.

5. AWP Mode: Elite online 3D sniper action

AWP Mode (Image Credits: Google Play)

If you loved snipping in PUBG Mobile, this game is for you, as it allows you to shoot with sniper rifles only. From CVD to M24, take your pick of a sniper and shoot enemies like a pro. You can choose your character and pick out the map that you want to play in as well. This game also offers cool sniper upgrades.

Size: 425 MB

Download it from here.