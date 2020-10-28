5 best games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite under 400 MB on the Google Play Store

Battle royale games, like PUBG Mobile, are exciting to play with or without friends. Many players worldwide enjoy the thrill of being the last person/squad remaining by shooting anyone standing in their way.

PUBG Mobile and Fortnite are two such games that have survival elements in them. If you want to enjoy more such games like these, you can check out the list below and head over to the Google Play Store.

Most suitable replacements for PUBG Mobile and Fortnite under 400 MB for Androids

These are five of the best such titles that can be tried out:

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

The graphics and gameplay of ScarFall will remind you of PUBG Mobile. And like Fortnite, it game will also provide you with powerful weapons necessary to kill enemies.

This game stands out from other battle royale offerings because it allows you to respawn three times, thus increasing your chances of survival. It has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 353 MB

Download it from here.

2. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Cover Fire is primarily a shooting title that has survival elements like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite. If you choose to play it offline, you will get access to various challenging single-player campaigns.

It is not a battle royale game, but you can take part in online sniper tournaments against your friends and players from all over the world. There is also the new offline Virus Zombies event that you can take part in.

Size: 318 MB

Download it from here.

3. Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

In this game, make sure that you collect as many explosives and supplies as possible, along with the guns, just like you do in PUBG Mobile and Fortnite. With over 1 million downloads, this title has a rating of 4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Even though Blood Rivals has realistic graphics and immersive audio, its controls require improvement. And if you want to you reach the safe zone safely quickly, the high-speed trains will ensure that you do so.

Size: 192 MB

Download it from here.

4. Battlefield Royale – The One

Like all battle royale games, the ultimate goal of Battlefield Royale is to survive till the end. The characters in this title will remind you of the cartoonish characters in Fortnite.

There can be a total of 50 players in one match, which is half the number of players in one round of PUBG Mobile. This game also has cool gadgets like holograms and enemy detectors that you can use to your advantage.

Size: 182 MB

Download it from here.

5. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Swag Shooter is appreciated as it is also compatible with low-end devices and can be played offline and online, like the name suggests. You can customize your character with various skins, like you do in both PUBG Mobile and Fortnite.

If you want to play with your squad, just invite them once you create a personal room in the game before starting the match. And if you want to enter the safe zone as fast as possible, you can take the help of helicopters and trains.

Size: 168 MB

Download it from here.