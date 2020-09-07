The Indian gaming community has taken the PUBG Mobile ban quite hard, and the distraught player base are now going helter-skelter to find an apt replacement for their favorite game.

Android and iOS users are scouring their respective Play Stores to find a game that best resembles PUBG Mobile.

And if you’re one of the many unfortunate dealing with the same predicament on iOS, then we have the perfect list for you. Today we will talk about the 5 best games on the Apple Store, that are just the perfect replacement for PUBG Mobile.

Top 5 PUBG Mobile like games on iOS

1. Garena Free Fire: 3volution.

Image Credits: Free Fire Garena

If you love the fast-paced nature of PUBG Mobile, then you’re absolutely going to love Garena Free Fire.

The most praised aspect of the game is how well the player is able to navigate the character model after landing on the map. It will pit you against 49 other players and give you just a 10-minute window to survive till the end

Moreover, the game comes with its own in-game voice chat system like PUBG Mobile, and you will not have to depend on third-party applications while playing with your friends. Garena Free Fire makes queuing up with your 4-man squad that much more fun.

But there are some negative sides to the game, and the most glaring flaw of it is the anti-cheat software, which doesn’t exactly do much in protecting the competitive integrity of the game. So if you’re willing to give Garena Free Fire a try, then do be prepared to face a few cheaters on the server.

2. Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Image Credits: Hopeless Land : Fight for Survival

Hopeless Land is another new sandbox battle royale game that has been gaining a lot of popularity over the last few months.

Its premise is a lot like that of PUBG Mobile, but is perhaps not as intense, and does need a fair amount of strategizing to win. Hopeless Land also comes with a special survival mode which will pit you against 121 other players in a free-for-all mode, where the last standing player is crowned as the winner.

In terms of aesthetics, the game is based on an Asiatic setting and contains vehicles like Helicopters which players can use to gain an advantage.

But that being said, much like Garena Free Fire, Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival has a pretty bad anti-cheat software as well, and you will be facing a lot of hackers in your games, which can be rather tilting.

3. Call of Duty: Mobile

Image from Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the newest battle royale games in the market, and is also one of PUBG Mobile’s biggest competitors.

The game was only launched last year, and has seen a lot of success in terms of both popularity and reviews in a short time.

The most amazing aspect of Call of Duty: Mobile is the variety of game modes that it offers. Not only does it provide the stock battle royale genre, but also provides modes like the 5v5 deathmatch, CoD Black Ops, and a whole lot more.

Call of Duty: Mobile is by far one of the best alternatives to PUBG Mobile and even boasts a decent anti-cheat software, but you might still find some hackers in the servers.

4. ScarFall : The Royale Combat

Image Credits: YourStory

ScarFall: The Royale Combat is going to be the next popular entry on our list, and what sets it apart from the rest of the games on the catalog, is that it’s made by Indian developers called XSQUADS Tech.

The devs have stated that “ScarFall emerged as one of the top Made-in-India apps in the gaming category in the recent AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The game comes with both a solo mode, and a 4v4 squad mode, and one unique aspect of the game is that you will be able to play it in a first-person camera as well as on a third-person camera.

However, unlike PUBG Mobile, the game is not all that polished, and there are moments when the app will just freeze and hang.

5. Battlelands Royale

Image From: Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale is for the casual gamer inside of you. The game is not as competitive as PUBG Mobile and has cute cartoonish characters instead of realistic models.

The game is quite enjoyable for any age group and has a very low learning curve, that allows it to be picked up by any gamer on the go.

The gameplay revolves around the 32-player battle royale system, and the last one standing is crowned as the winner. And more importantly, the game only lasts for about 5-minutes and you will not have to invest a lot of time just to be over with a single game.

You will either be able to play Battlelands Royale solo or in a duo with a partner. However, the lack of a competitive feel like PUBG Mobile can make the game a bit cumbersome after a few rounds.