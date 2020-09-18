5 best games like PUBG Mobile for iPhone

In an unprecedented move, the Government of India recently banned PUBG Mobile in the country. The move came as a bolt from the blue for most of the players, as the battle royale game had made a special place in the hearts of battle royale enthusiasts. The game was loved for its elegant graphics and unique gameplay.

PUBG Mobile is all about surviving till the end in a hostile environment. Since the game is no longer available to download, you can check out a list of similar battle royale titles below.

Five best games like PUBG Mobile for iPhone

These are five of the best games like PUBG Mobile that can be played on iPhones:

1. Hopeless Land: For Survival

Hopeless Land. Image: MEmu.

The total number of players in this game is much more than PUBG Mobile. You will be one of the 121 players who will have to parachute down on an island and look for weapons and supplies.

The game even allows you to take part in air-to-land fights. If you have a history of playing battle royale games, the controls of this title will not be that difficult for you to get used to.

2. Garena Free Fire: 3volution

Free Fire. Image: Fresherslive.

This game was already famous and gained more popularity after the ban of PUBG Mobile. There are many aspects in which the two battle royale titles are similar.

This game has half the number of players that used to feature in PUBG Mobile, and the goal is to emerge as the last person/team standing. A single match lasts for about 10 minutes, depending on your survival time.

3. Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale. Image: zilliongamer.

This game takes the seriousness out of the battle royale genre and adds more fun elements to it. The gameplay of this title will remind you of Fortnite and PUBG Mobile.

The game consists of cute cartoonish characters. Each match lasts for about 2 or 3 minutes, depending on your survival time.

4. Modern Ops: Online Shooter FPS

Modern Ops. Image: Google Play.

There are various weapons to choose from in this multiplayer FPS shooter game, just like PUBG Mobile. It also allows you to form teams of your own.

There are action-packed five vs five matches that you can take part in. If you choose this game, you will be a part of the Counter-Terrorist team responsible for eliminating terrorists.

5. Rocket Royale: PvP Survival

Rocket Royale. Image: Google Play.

The innovative gameplay of Rocket Royale will impress you the most. The underlying theme of this title is to Survival till the end, just like PUBG Mobile.

All you have to do in this game is to build a rocket after gathering necessary supplies and escape from the island. You can play the game solo or enjoy it with your friends, just like you did in PUBG Mobile.