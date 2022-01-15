5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 1 GB in 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite is a brilliantly optimized Battle Royale game for low-end Android devices with a download size lower than 1 GB. The game and its genre have garnered quite a lot of fame on mobile platforms. However, its popularity has been a byproduct of PUBG's adaptation for AOS and iOS devices.

Needless to say, the Lite variant has retained realistic gameplay and higher standards that PUBG Mobile has set. The low-level minimum requirements only serve as an add-on to the PUBG Mobile Lite named package deal. Due to its immense popularity, many low-spec alternatives have risen over time.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion and the list is not in any particular order.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Best alternatives for the popular game under 1 GB

1) Infinity Ops: Cyberpunk Shooter

Infinity Ops (Image via Azur Interactive Games Limited)

Download size - 443 MB

"Infinity Ops: Cyberpunk Shooter" has a futuristic FPS setting, which is a pretty decent option for the majority of low-end devices. The game provides access to a variety of weapons to the users, which they can use across several modes. The engaging shooter gaming experience makes Infinity Ops an excellent alternative for PUBG Mobile Lite.

2) ScarFall - The Royale Combat

ScarFall (Image via XSQUADS Tech Private Limited)

Download size - 615 MB

PUBG Mobile Lite offers fast-paced BR matches over an island where players drop to fight it out. "ScarFall - The Royale Combat" provides a similar gameplay experience with plenty of weapons scattered all over the island. The smaller download size makes it an appropriate option for mid-range devices.

3) Garena Free Fire

Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Download size - 769 MB

Garena Free Fire ranks among the best games in the Battle Royale genre, and rightly so. The 10-minute survival shooter has the most variety in terms of in-game features among all the games on this list. Free Fire offers character abilities, pet skills, gloo walls, and many more.

4) Cover Fire: 3D Shooting Games (aka Offline Shooting)

Cover Fire (Image via Google Play Store)

Download size - 344 MB

Cover Fire is another game on this list with less than a 1 GB file size that flaunts decent graphic quality and exciting gameplay. Users get a wide variety of guns that they can use in different missions to unlock rewards. These in-game weapons are upgradeable with the use of materials.

5) MaskGun - Online multiplayer FPS

MaskGun (Image via Google Play)

Download size - 142 MB

"MaskGun - Online multiplayer FPS" offers an engaging multiplayer shooter gaming experience. It has various gear customization options and additional features like global clan contests, PvP battles, and several in-game achievements. MaskGun also has excellent graphic optimization for a smaller download size.

